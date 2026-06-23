Bengaluru gym trainer murder: Police trash viral frame-up claim of realtor’s wife

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A day after a viral video surfaced in which a Bengaluru realtor’s wife accused a senior police officer of falsely implicating her husband in a murder case for refusing to make him a business partner, the police on Tuesday dismissed the claim as a “baseless” ploy to obstruct an investigation into a gym trainer’s killing.
In a video addressed to Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge, Sandhya alleged that Central Range DIG S Girish had been pressuring her husband to make him a partner in his real estate ventures and share profits from projects in Anekal and Hosur.
Sandhya is the wife of realtor Prasad Rao of Anekal, who is wanted over the murder of gym trainer Vijay Yadav, whose body was found near Bannerghatta on the outskirts of Bengaluru on June 9.
Sandhya claimed that Prasad Rao had been under severe stress for the past month and confided that the police officer was mentally harassing him. She alleged that her husband had been falsely implicated in the murder case after he refused to comply with the DIG’s alleged demands.
Maintaining that her husband had no role in the crime, Sandhya sought an impartial inquiry into the allegations and protection for her family. The video quickly gained traction on social media.
‘Realtor ordered gym trainer killing’
According to the Bengaluru district police, multiple accused have already been arrested and interrogated. Evidence collected during the investigation, including scientific and technical evidence, points to the involvement of Prasad Rao and his associates, the police said, adding that Rao is evading arrest.
“The allegations circulated against the senior officer are false and without merit. Efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding accused and complete the investigation,” the police said in a statement.
The police suspect that the murder stemmed from a relationship involving Yadav and Prasad Rao’s daughter. According to the police, Rao allegedly conspired with others and ordered the gym trainer’s murder.
The police said the investigation into the conspiracy and the role of all the accused is ongoing.
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