Bengaluru gym trainer murder: Police trash viral frame-up claim of realtor’s wife

The police suspect Vijay Yadav's killing is linked to his relationship with a realtor’s daughter. (Express photo/special arrangement).

A day after a viral video surfaced in which a Bengaluru realtor’s wife accused a senior police officer of falsely implicating her husband in a murder case for refusing to make him a business partner, the police on Tuesday dismissed the claim as a “baseless” ploy to obstruct an investigation into a gym trainer’s killing.

In a video addressed to Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge, Sandhya alleged that Central Range DIG S Girish had been pressuring her husband to make him a partner in his real estate ventures and share profits from projects in Anekal and Hosur.

Sandhya is the wife of realtor Prasad Rao of Anekal, who is wanted over the murder of gym trainer Vijay Yadav, whose body was found near Bannerghatta on the outskirts of Bengaluru on June 9.