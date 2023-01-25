Man who killed his pregnant wife was illegal Bangladeshi immigrant, say Bengaluru police

The Bengaluru police investigating the murder of a 22-year-old pregnant woman by her newlywed hardware engineer husband over a week ago have revealed that the accused was an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh, officials said.

The Karanataka Police with the help of their counterparts in West Bengal managed to arrest the accused, Nasir Hussain, 29, while he was trying to cross the international border near Siliguri, West Bengal, on January 19.

According to the investigators, Hussain had entered India illegally in 2014-15. “He was a hardware engineer by skill and not education. Hussain had worked in cities like Kolkata, and Delhi, and other places and acquired the skill to repair mobile phones and laptops,” said an officer.

Hussain on January 15 allegedly killed his pregnant wife Naz Khanum whom he married only six months ago. The murder came to light the next day after he had sent a message about the death to Khanum’s brother before fleeing the city.

“Suspecting that she had an affair with her sister’s husband – Iliyaz Pasha, Hussain assumed that he was not the biological father of the baby. He forced Khanum for an abortion. When she refused to do so, he smothered her to death in the house where they lived in Electronic city,” the officer said.

During the probe, the police tracked the movements of Hussain who by then had flown to Delhi and from there had taken another flight to Kolkata. They foiled his plans to cross the border by passing the message to the West Bengal Police who nabbed him on January 19. They handed him over to the Karnataka Police.

“He came to Bengaluru three years ago and lived in a house next to Khanum’s. Soon, Hussain fell in love with Khanum and the couple got married six months ago. Khanum’s family believed that Hussain was an orphan, the police said.

It was found that Hussain had a fake voter ID, Aadhaar card, and other documents.

“After the murder, he had sent a message to Ayub, Khanum’s brother, about the death. By the time the police started to track, Hussain was making efforts to cross the border,” said an officer.

DCP (southeast) C K Baba said that Hussain was aware of all the routes to cross the India-Bangladesh border. “His first attempt to cross the border failed as security officials were deployed. So he opted for another route where he was caught by the police. He was brought to Bengaluru later,” the officer said.