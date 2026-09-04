Bengaluru cops detained her for deportation. Then helped deliver her baby

When the Bengaluru police took a 22-year-old alleged illegal immigrant from Bangladesh into custody in July, they expected the deportation process to be routine. Except Asma Khatoon was eight months pregnant. What followed saw a police team monitor her health, ensure a smooth delivery, and later care for her newborn daughter while awaiting her deportation.

Khatoon, the wife of Rabibul Badsha, was taken into custody on July 17 under ‘Operation Mukta’ after she was found allegedly residing illegally within the Parappana Agrahara police station limits. She was subsequently produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and, as per its directions, placed in a special ward at a detention facility.

The police personnel handling her case began accompanying her for medical check-ups, arranging necessities. and ensuring she received the required prenatal care. A little over a month later, on August 24, Khatoon went into labour and gave birth to her second daughter.

This meant that the police now had to ensure her deportation, along with her four-year-old daughter, and also look after a newborn when they were eventually sent to Malda in West Bengal, from where they would be sent to Bangladesh.

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Under a pregnant police official’s care

Police Sub-Inspector Kalavathi of Parappana Agrahara police station, who was part of the team handling the detained immigrants, said special arrangements were made for Khatoon. Kalavathi, who is herself six months pregnant, was assigned to ensure that Khatoon received the necessary care.

“As she was in her eighth month of pregnancy, we would take her to government hospitals for regular scans and check-ups. Since her treatment was at government hospitals, there was no significant medical expenditure. However, we ensured that all her other necessities, including sanitary pads and items required for the baby, were provided,” Kalavathi said.

Khatoon was kept in a special ward at the facility, where women police personnel took turns attending to her. “Every day, one of us would be with her. The women constables and officers would take turns and make sure she was taken care of,” Kalavathi said.

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On August 24, when Asma developed labour pains, Woman Police Constable Chandrakala accompanied her. She was taken to Ghosh Hospital in Shivajinagar, where she delivered her second daughter. It was during the hospital visit that police also learnt that Khatoon had contracted chickenpox.

“Even after the delivery, we made sure that she had everything she needed. The officers cooperated and took care of the requirements of both the mother and the newborn,” Kalavathi said.

Khatoon remained at the hospital until August 28. Following her discharge, she and her baby were taken back to the centre, with police personnel continuing to monitor the arrangements until the FRRO’s deportation order was executed.

Train to Bengal

With the baby only nine days old, transporting the mother and child to Malda required additional arrangements. A woman head constable, Sheela, was assigned to accompany Khatoon and look after the newborn as they travelled to Bengaluru railway station and onward to Malda.

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Police personnel arranged food, clothing, and a baby suit for the newborn. They also ensured the mother and child had all the necessities during the journey on August 30.

Police Sub-Inspector Mahesh K, attached to Begur police station and part of the police escort team, said the newborn was given special attention during the journey. “The baby was taken care of separately,” he said.

According to the police, they reached safely and were handed over to the West Bengal Police.