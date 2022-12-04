scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

Collect 2 photo ID documents from staff: Bengaluru city police to aggregators

City police commissioner CH Pratap Reddy asked app aggregators running cabs, bike taxis, and courier service providers including food delivery agencies to promote the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), among other security measures.

bangalore policeApplications like Dunzo, Porter and Flipkart have to ensure that their employees/partners do not deliver banned substances, Bengaluru police said. (Express)

Following the recent gang rape incident in Bengaluru wherein a Rapido Taxi driver was allegedly involved, the city police commissioner has ordered app-based cab aggregators to collect at least two photo identity documents of their staff.

In a meeting held Friday, City police commissioner CH Pratap Reddy asked app aggregators running cabs, bike taxis, and courier service providers including food delivery agencies to promote the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), among other security measures.

bengaluru police meeting Aggregators should conduct traffic awareness drives in association with the traffic police as most delivery agents are found violating traffic rules, police said. (Express)

Here are the guidelines issued by the Bengaluru city police:

· Do proper background verification of employees and collect at least two photo identity documents (address proof). Also, collect papers pertaining to vehicles being used.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...Premium
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...Premium
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...
The Neu Air India Flight PathPremium
The Neu Air India Flight Path
Row over Paresh Rawal remarks | Ahmedabad’s Bengali migrants have a...Premium
Row over Paresh Rawal remarks | Ahmedabad’s Bengali migrants have a...

· Use Seva Sindhu Portal to check the background of the new recruits.

· Use technology to confirm if the passengers have reached their destinations within the scheduled time. Get feedback if the order was delivered/dropped on time.

· Create Awareness about ERSS number 112 among drivers and citizens by using safety stickers.

Advertisement

· Deliver products at the exact delivery location provided by customers.

· Applications like Dunzo, Porter and Flipkart have to ensure that their employees/partners do not deliver banned substances.

· Ensure that the company’s uniform is not misused. Collect ID cards and other company items from the employees when they quit.

Advertisement

· Appoint nodal officers 24×7 to address emergency calls. During an emergency, these officers will coordinate with customers and the police.

More from Bangalore

· Aggregators should conduct traffic awareness drives in association with the traffic police as most delivery agents are found violating traffic rules.

First published on: 04-12-2022 at 04:11:03 pm
Next Story

Saif Ali Khan forgets to mention wife Kareena Kapoor Khan in his list of favourite actresses, here’s how she reacted

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close