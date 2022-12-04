Collect 2 photo ID documents from staff: Bengaluru city police to aggregators

Following the recent gang rape incident in Bengaluru wherein a Rapido Taxi driver was allegedly involved, the city police commissioner has ordered app-based cab aggregators to collect at least two photo identity documents of their staff.

In a meeting held Friday, City police commissioner CH Pratap Reddy asked app aggregators running cabs, bike taxis, and courier service providers including food delivery agencies to promote the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), among other security measures.

Here are the guidelines issued by the Bengaluru city police:

· Do proper background verification of employees and collect at least two photo identity documents (address proof). Also, collect papers pertaining to vehicles being used.

· Use Seva Sindhu Portal to check the background of the new recruits.

· Use technology to confirm if the passengers have reached their destinations within the scheduled time. Get feedback if the order was delivered/dropped on time.

· Create Awareness about ERSS number 112 among drivers and citizens by using safety stickers.

· Deliver products at the exact delivery location provided by customers.

· Applications like Dunzo, Porter and Flipkart have to ensure that their employees/partners do not deliver banned substances.

· Ensure that the company’s uniform is not misused. Collect ID cards and other company items from the employees when they quit.

· Appoint nodal officers 24×7 to address emergency calls. During an emergency, these officers will coordinate with customers and the police.

· Aggregators should conduct traffic awareness drives in association with the traffic police as most delivery agents are found violating traffic rules.