Bengaluru police oppose witness plea of TV channel chief in Siddaramaiah sting case

The Bengaluru police Wednesday opposed a plea by Rakesh Shetty, managing director of Kannada television news channel Power TV, seeking to be treated as a witness in a case involving an alleged fake sting video targeting former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.

The police submitted in court that Shetty is being investigated as an accused in the crime, meaning his plea for witness status and protection under Section 398 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, lacks merit. They countered Shetty’s petition, stating that the channel head does not meet the eligibility requirements under the Witness Protection Scheme, 2019 (for Karnataka).

Shetty moved the court on October 29, after interim anticipatory bail was granted on October 23, seeking witness protection and asking the court to keep documents in safekeeping as evidence for the police.