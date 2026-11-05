Bengaluru police oppose witness plea of TV channel chief in Siddaramaiah sting case

The Bengaluru police Wednesday opposed a plea by Rakesh Shetty, managing director of Kannada television news channel Power TV, seeking to be treated as a witness in a case involving an alleged fake sting video targeting former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.
The police submitted in court that Shetty is being investigated as an accused in the crime, meaning his plea for witness status and protection under Section 398 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, lacks merit. They countered Shetty’s petition, stating that the channel head does not meet the eligibility requirements under the Witness Protection Scheme, 2019 (for Karnataka).
Shetty moved the court on October 29, after interim anticipatory bail was granted on October 23, seeking witness protection and asking the court to keep documents in safekeeping as evidence for the police.
Among the items Shetty produced were call logs with Power TV cameraman K V Prashanth, who is also under investigation, audio recordings of call conversations on a pen drive, and an accompanying affidavit.
After searching Shetty’s residence on November 2, Bengaluru cybercrime police officers objected to his application, reiterating that as a primary suspect currently being interrogated, he cannot claim immunity or status as a state witness.
2023 video and allegations
The case originates from an October 6 complaint lodged by Siddaramaiah, who alleged a coordinated blackmail and defamation campaign after a “fake” sting video was uploaded on September 26 via a newly created YouTube channel named ‘Karnataka Honey Trap’.
Shetty admitted to being involved as a journalist in a February 2023 hidden-camera recording aimed at capturing controversial statements regarding Siddaramaiah, but claimed he later abandoned the project after discovering the details were false. He denied owning or operating the YouTube channel that circulated the footage.
Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said on November 1 that the mobile device used to upload the clip on September 26 was traced to the Delhi residence of Union minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy. On October 24, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested freelance social media creator Ritesh Pandey in the National Capital Region (NCR) for allegedly procuring the refurbished phone used for the upload at the instructions of JDS social media worker Prajwal Prasad.
While Kumaraswamy staged protests demanding Shetty’s arrest, he also alleged that current Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had links to the channel MD regarding the original 2023 recording. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra suggested that Congress insiders were involved in the sting video, particularly highlighting that now-expelled Congress general secretary Krupa Alva featured in the recordings.
Police findings
In a statement on October 29, the CCB said, “The evidence gathered so far prima facie indicates that the allegations of sexual abuse portrayed in the video are part of a fabricated and deliberately constructed narrative. The statements recorded and evidence collected… do not substantiate the occurrence of any such incident as depicted in the video.”
The CCB said that it has identified and interviewed everyone featured in the recording. The original mobile device used to record the sting in 2023, reportedly held initially by cameraman K V Prashanth before being passed to Shetty, has been seized and sent for forensic examination.
The police also confirmed the video was uploaded using sophisticated digital concealment methods, including virtual private networks (VPNs), masked IP addresses, and virtual phone numbers routed through servers outside Karnataka.