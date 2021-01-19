Bengaluru: Police open fire to nab rowdies in separate incidents

A day after the Bengaluru police opened fire at a rowdy sheeter and arrested him for allegedly attacking cops with a long sword, two more similar cases were reported from different parts of the city on Tuesday — one each near Peenya and Puttenahalli.

According to police, the incident at Peenya took place in the morning when officials were trying to nab an accused who had escaped a couple of days back when his other gang members were arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Dharmender Kumar Meena said that the accused, identified as Praveen (22), assaulted head constable Rangaswamy with a long machete when cops tried to arrest him. “Following this sub-inspector ML Birani, in order to save his staff, fired on the right leg of the accused. He was immediately shifted to Sapthagiri hospital for treatment. The accused, Praveen, is an associate of rowdy-sheeter Anil Kumar who has been named in three cases,” he said.

A police officer attached to the Peenya police station said that Kumar and three members of his gang were arrested during a raid near Neelgiri forest on Saturday. “However, six co-accused had evaded the arrest then. The gang had planned to kill another rowdy known as Andrahalli Abhi. The team had seized two long machetes and around two kilograms of marijuana during the raid. While the search for the absconding accused continued, two others were arrested on Sunday which led to us to information on Praveen’s whereabouts,” the officer said.

In a separate incident, the KG Halli police shot at a rowdy on Monday afternoon after he allegedly latter tried to attack them with a country pistol. Identified as Mehroz (28), a resident of Tannery Road, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, police said that he was involved in 39 cases including that of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery, and attacks on policemen among others.

Investigations are underway in both cases at the respective jurisdictional stations, police told.