Bengaluru police open fire to arrest duo accused of killing ex-BJP corporator

Bengaluru police on Friday opened fire to arrest the duo accused of killing former BJP corporator Rekha Kadiresh.

Cottonpet police said that they were forced to shoot as Peter and Surya attacked a sub inspector and a police constable at the time of their arrest.

Rekha Kadiresh was stabbed to death in front of her house in Cottonpet on Thursday. Though the former corporator was rushed to Kempe Gowda Institute of Medical Sciences, she could not be saved, police said.

Peter and Surya are now admitted to a hospital for treatment and further investigation is on, police officials informed.

Bengaluru: A former #BJP corporator Rekha Kadiresh was stabbed to death in front of her house in Cottonpet today. According to police, that previous enmity may be the reason behind the murder. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/1TKbgooE2b — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) June 24, 2021

Police added that Rekha was stabbed at least 17 times while she was returning to her office after distributing food to the needy at around 10.30 am on Thursday.

Rekha, a two-time BJP corporator and resident of the Chalavadipalya ward in the city, was the second wife of rowdy-sheeter Kadiresh, who was killed in February 2018.

“Surya and Peter first stabbed her in the neck. When she tried to escape, they chased her and killed her in front of the public. Some people managed to take her to a hospital, but she died on the way,” a senior police officer said, while adding that they had identified the accused based on eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage.

The police also said that according to personality investigation, the incident was a well-planned murder as the miscreants had turned off several CCTV cameras in the area before assaulting Rekha.

On Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa ordered the police to arrest the assailants within 24 hours. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, too, had instructed the city police commissioner Kamal Pant to conduct a detailed investigation.

Police have registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by Rekha’s relative Sanjay at Cottonpet police station.