Bengaluru: Police fire at two rowdy sheeters in ‘self-defence’

The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru City Police opened fire on two rowdy sheeters in “self-defence” during the early hours of Monday.

According to the police, the firing took place in Ranka Colony road near BTM lake in the city as the two involved in a few murder and attempt-to-murder cases tried to evade the cops who were closing in on them.

“We had received information that the rowdy sheeters Satish alias Shedka (29) and Handi Mahesh (27) were roaming the area in a car. They have been absconding since warrants were issued against them in a murder case filed in Sidlaghatta police station limits,” the police said.

Narrating the incident, the police added that the accused attacked one of the policemen with a knife. “Hanumeshi, a policeman, was stabbed during the process as we closed in on the suspects. When they refused to despite warnings, two other police inspectors shot them below the knee in self-defence,” the police said. The injured, including the policeman, were then taken to Victoria hospital for treatment. The car that they were using has also been seized by the police. A thorough investigation is underway.

“We were informed that they were staying in Adugodi. Both were involved in the murder cases of Venkataramana, Sidlaghatta councillor in 2016 and Kaval Viji (alias Viajayakumar) in 2014 among others,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said.

