Bengaluru: Police open fire, arrest two for kidnapping, sexually abusing man

The Bengaluru police Tuesday shot in the leg of two men while they were being arrested for allegedly kidnapping a man and sexually abusing him last month.

The arrested are identified as Mohammed Ashik (22) of Kapu in Udupi and Issac (21) of Kundapura. The police said that on March 26, they kidnapped a student from the Kothanur area and robbed him of cash and other valuables before forcing him to perform oral sex on them.

The police said that Ashik, Issac and two others were roaming around Kothanur in a car that did not carry a registered number plate. They saw the victim returning home alone in a car and blocked it. Two of them got inside the car and robbed him of his gold ring at knifepoint, said the police.

They asked him to continue to drive around Bellandur, Whitefield and other areas and threatened to kill him if he did not arrange money for them, said the police. They allegedly snatched his ATM card and got its PIN from him. They withdrew Rs 6,000 and drove the car towards the Sarjapura main road where they forced the victim to perform oral sex on them, said the police. Later, they dropped him off and escaped, added the police.

Anoop A Shetty, deputy commissioner of police (DCP, north-east) said that the gang which calls itself ‘Team Garuda-900’ left for Udupi after the alleged crime. On Tuesday, the police received information that they were moving around Jakkur in northern Bengaluru. Seven policemen chased them in two vehicles and surrounded them at Shivaram Karanth Layout. When the accused attacked a sub-inspector, other officers fired at the accused, said the police.

The police said that the gang has cases of robberies, extortions, thefts and many others in its name. The accused have over 10 warrants against them for jumping bail, sources said.