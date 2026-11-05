‘Drunk’ Bengaluru cop suspended for misbehaviour during bandobast duty

Assistant Reserve Sub-Inspector Gopal B Rathod, who was later suspended, was deployed near a hospital within the limits of Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station at the time of the incident.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruUpdated: Nov 5, 2026 11:54 AM IST
Gopal B RathodScreengrabs of suspended Assistant Reserve Sub-Inspector Gopal B Rathod picking up an altercation with the crowd on Wednesday.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Karnataka Police on Wednesday suspended an officer attached to the City Armed Reserve (CAR) Western Squad after allegedly reporting for bandobast duty in Bengaluru under the influence of alcohol and misbehaving with the public.

According to the police, the suspended Assistant Reserve Sub-Inspector (ARSI), Gopal B Rathod, was deployed near a hospital within the limits of Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station at the time of the incident on Wednesday afternoon.

“Rathod was posted for duty near a hospital where a small crowd had gathered due to a personal matter. The incident happened yesterday afternoon,” a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.
Also read | In dry Gujarat, traffic cop booked for drunk driving, suspended

According to sources, some members of the public objected to Rathod’s behaviour after suspecting that he was under the influence of alcohol. An argument reportedly broke out, during which some people allegedly assaulted him before handing him over to Hoysala patrolling personnel.

Those present also demanded that he undergo a breathalyser test to establish whether he was intoxicated while on duty.

One of the people at the spot recorded the incident on a mobile phone and circulated the video on social media, tagging Home Minister Priyank Kharge and the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and seeking action against the officer.

Following the incident, senior police officials directed the jurisdictional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to conduct an inquiry and take appropriate action.

Story continues below this ad
Also read | Cop ‘drunk on duty’ at PM’s brother’s home gets 1-year jail term

DCP (West) Yathish N announced Rathod’s suspension in a post on X. “In the jurisdiction of Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police Station, C.A.R. Western Squad A.R.S.I. Gopal B Rathod, who was assigned to bandobast duty, has been placed under immediate suspension pending departmental inquiry in the backdrop of misconduct committed in an inebriated state,” he said.

 

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

A departmental inquiry will be initiated against Rathod, and further investigation into the incident is underway.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Nov 05: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments