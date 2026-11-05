‘Drunk’ Bengaluru cop suspended for misbehaviour during bandobast duty

The Karnataka Police on Wednesday suspended an officer attached to the City Armed Reserve (CAR) Western Squad after allegedly reporting for bandobast duty in Bengaluru under the influence of alcohol and misbehaving with the public.

According to the police, the suspended Assistant Reserve Sub-Inspector (ARSI), Gopal B Rathod, was deployed near a hospital within the limits of Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station at the time of the incident on Wednesday afternoon.

“Rathod was posted for duty near a hospital where a small crowd had gathered due to a personal matter. The incident happened yesterday afternoon,” a senior police officer said on Thursday.