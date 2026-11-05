‘Drunk’ Bengaluru cop suspended for misbehaviour during bandobast duty

The Karnataka Police on Wednesday suspended an officer attached to the City Armed Reserve (CAR) Western Squad after allegedly reporting for bandobast duty in Bengaluru under the influence of alcohol and misbehaving with the public.
According to the police, the suspended Assistant Reserve Sub-Inspector (ARSI), Gopal B Rathod, was deployed near a hospital within the limits of Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station at the time of the incident on Wednesday afternoon.
“Rathod was posted for duty near a hospital where a small crowd had gathered due to a personal matter. The incident happened yesterday afternoon,” a senior police officer said on Thursday.
According to sources, some members of the public objected to Rathod’s behaviour after suspecting that he was under the influence of alcohol. An argument reportedly broke out, during which some people allegedly assaulted him before handing him over to Hoysala patrolling personnel.
Those present also demanded that he undergo a breathalyser test to establish whether he was intoxicated while on duty.
One of the people at the spot recorded the incident on a mobile phone and circulated the video on social media, tagging Home Minister Priyank Kharge and the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and seeking action against the officer.
Following the incident, senior police officials directed the jurisdictional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to conduct an inquiry and take appropriate action.
DCP (West) Yathish N announced Rathod’s suspension in a post on X. “In the jurisdiction of Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police Station, C.A.R. Western Squad A.R.S.I. Gopal B Rathod, who was assigned to bandobast duty, has been placed under immediate suspension pending departmental inquiry in the backdrop of misconduct committed in an inebriated state,” he said.
ಅನ್ನಪೂರ್ಣೇಶ್ವರಿನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಠಾಣಾ ವ್ಯಾಪ್ತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬಂದೋಬಸ್ತ್ ಕರ್ತವ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ನಿಯೋಜಿಸಿದ್ದ ಸಿ.ಎ.ಆರ್ ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ತುಕಡಿಯ ಎ.ಆರ್.ಎಸ್.ಐ ಗೋಪಾಲ್ ಬಿ ರಾಥೋಡ್ ರವರು ಅಶಿಸ್ತಿನಿಂದ ದುರ್ವರ್ತನೆ ತೋರಿದ ಹಿನ್ನಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಇಲಾಖೆ ವಿಚಾರಣೆ ಬಾಕಿಯಿರಿಸಿ ತಕ್ಷಣೆವೇ ಜಾರಿಗೆ ಬರುವಂತೆ ಅಮಾನತು ಪಡಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ
@BlrCityPolice @CPBlr @JointCPWest
— DCP West Bengaluru City (@DCPWestBCP) November 4, 2026
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A departmental inquiry will be initiated against Rathod, and further investigation into the incident is underway.