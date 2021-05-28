Bengaluru: Police nab two after raid at de-addiction centre reveals gambling

The Bengaluru City Police Friday confirmed the arrest of two persons after a group of people were allegedly found gambling during a raid at a de-addiction centre in the city.

According to the police, as many as 14 people were found gambling at Sri Mahadeshwara De-addiction Centre located within the limits of Byadarahalli police station.

“A case has been booked under relevant sections of the Karnataka Police and National Disaster Management Act. Honappa, the owner, and his cousin Ashok Kumar, who manages the institution have been arrested,” police confirmed.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev M Patil confirmed that Rs 78,000 was recovered from the location during the raid.

“The group gathered here throwing the Covid guidelines to wind as we go through a crucial time of the pandemic and it is never acceptable. We are, hence, writing to the BBMP (municipal body) to cancel the license of the centre as such activities have also put 15 inmates of the centre at high risk,” he said.

The police have identified others involved in the gambling using cards for money, as friends of the owner of the centre who live in the locality.

“The accused have now been released on station bail. An investigation is underway and a charge sheet will be filed soon to enable further proceedings,” an officer from Byadarahalli station said.