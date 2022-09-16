Bengaluru police to seek custody of Mumbai gangster Suresh Poojari for 2007 double murder

The Bengaluru Police has initiated efforts to obtain the custody of a Mumbai gangster deported from the Philippines in December last year as part of its efforts to prosecute a double murder that occurred in the city on February 15, 2007 at the office of a real estate firm.

Suresh Poojari, 45, who is named in multiple cases of shootings linked to organised crime activities in Mumbai, is being sought by the Bengaluru Crime Branch in connection with a 2007 shooting at the office Shabnam Developers in south Bengaluru where two employees were killed. A warrant has been obtained from a Bengaluru court for seeking Suresh’s custody from a Mumbai prison, police sources said.

Suresh and gangster Ravi Poojari, 59, who was deported from Senegal in February 2020 in connection with the Shabnam Developers shootout case, are alleged to have masterminded the shooting.

The duo allegedly executed the shooting with hired gunmen after the owner of Shabnam Developers, a local politician, K S Samiullah, resisted extortion attempts by Ravi through telephone calls. Two employees of the real estate firm, Ravi and Shylaja, were killed in the shooting. Soon after the incident, a local television channel received a call from a person identifying himself as Ravi Poojari claiming to have carried out the Shabnam Developers shooting because the owner of the firm was associated with the Mumbai gangsters Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel.

There were 18 accused in the case, of which the alleged shooters, S Anand and T Vijay Kumar, were arrested earlier. One accused, Kishor Hemmadi alias Kishor, died during the trial.

While Kumar, along with eight other accused, was acquitted by a trial court in 2016, Anand and five others are currently on trial. Ravi Poojari himself is being tried in a separate case. In all, five chargesheets have been filed so far with one leading to an acquittal on January 23, 2016 and others still under trial.

According to police accounts presented in previous chargesheets regarding the double murder in 2007, Ravi plotted the shooting as an attack on the owner of Shabnam Developers and tasked his close associate Suresh to execute the murder in Bengaluru by recruiting shooters.

Advertisement

Suresh is alleged to have lived in Bengaluru at a rented house using the fake identity of Praveen Rao to execute the murder and fled the city soon after the murder on February 15, 2007. The conspiracy to attack the real estate firm was allegedly hatched in meetings at three different hotels in Bengaluru. One of the accused who is still on trial, Kavi Raj, allegedly taught the shooters to fire guns.

The shooters allegedly went to the Shabnam Developers’ office in south Bengaluru on the afternoon of February 15 and after finding that the owner was not in office, fired their guns at the office staff, leading to bullet injuries to a computer operator Shylaja and a documentation worker, Ravi. The shooters allegedly dropped off a visiting card of Ravi Poojari at the office after the shooting.

In January 2016, a trial court acquitted nine accused – Mohan Raju, K Uday, Vijay Kumar, Shiva Kumar, Ibrahim, Mahesh, Santhosh, Nataraj Sharma and Pradeep Kumar – on account of the prosecution failing to establish their links with Ravi.

Advertisement

With the Shabnam Developers shooting case being the biggest case registered against Ravi in Bengaluru, the police are making efforts to build a strong case. “There has been some concern after Ravi was acquitted in August in the case of the shooting of the real estate businessman Subbaraju in 2001. All efforts are being made to build a strong case in the Shabnam Developers shootout incident. Suresh was one of the key persons in Bengaluru involved in planning and executing the attack,” a source said.

Suresh, who has over 24 cases in Maharashtra against his name, was a one-time close associate of Ravi and a right-hand man of the gangster in India. He was arrested in the Philippines in October 2021 on the request of the Mumbai Crime Branch and was deported in December 2021.

Ravi was extradited from Senegal on February 22, 2020, primarily in connection with the 2007 shootout at Shabnam Developers. He was living under the identity of Antony Fernandes – a Burkina Faso national – when he was tracked down in Senegal in January 2019 by Indian agencies.

On August 19 this year, Ravi was acquitted of charges of plotting the January 5, 2001 murder of a real estate businessman Subbaraju in the heart of Bengaluru in a conspiracy with the underworld figure Muthappa Rai (who was acquitted in the same case in 2004 and died in 2020). Only a shooter, Yusuf Bachkana, who is currently serving a life term, was convicted in the 2001 murder.

A trial court acquitted Ravi after indicating that the police brought no fresh evidence in the case other than a confession statement by the gangster which was not applicable as evidence in the case. Ravi denied involvement in Subbaraju murder during the trial and argued that he cannot be tried in the case since he had been extradited from Senegal specifically to stand trial for the Shabnam Developers case. In the absence of a bilateral extradition treaty with Senegal, the Indian government moved the extradition of Ravi under the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, adopted in the year 2000.

Advertisement

A series of threat calls made to politicians in Karnataka between 2015 to 2018 triggered political pressure on the Karnataka police to bring Ravi to book and led to his eventual arrest and extradition.