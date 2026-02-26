Bengaluru police make body-worn cameras mandatory for passport verification

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bengaluru Police Commissionerate has issued directives making it mandatory for officers to wear body-worn cameras during the entire passport verification process, aiming to strengthen transparency and accountability.
According to a circular issued on Wednesday by Commissioner of Police Seemant Kumar Singh, all police personnel must personally visit the residential addresses provided by passport applicants and collect inputs from neighbours and local residents. Applicants will no longer need to visit police stations for verification and signatures, a step that previously led to delays and complaints about officers demanding bribes.
The new guidelines also stress that adverse reports must be based on clear and verifiable evidence. Officers have been explicitly instructed not to seek favours, gratification, or engage in any form of harassment or coercion, and unnecessary delays or inconvenience to applicants are strictly prohibited.
“Earlier, passport verification required applicants to visit police stations to complete the process, which often caused inconvenience and, in some cases, led to complaints. Under the new guidelines, the assigned police personnel will visit the applicant’s residence to carry out the verification, and the entire process will be recorded. The use of body-worn cameras has been made mandatory to ensure transparency and accountability throughout,” a senior police official said.
Applicants must be informed at least 24 hours in advance, via SMS or phone call, before officers arrive for verification. The entire process must be recorded, with all personnel wearing body-worn cameras from start to finish.
Divisional deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) have been tasked with monitoring compliance and submitting weekly reports to police headquarters. Any relaxation of these norms will require prior written approval, and failure to follow the guidelines will attract disciplinary action.
This move comes in response to numerous complaints of corruption and intentional delays during passport verification. By shifting the verification process to the applicant’s residence and recording the process through body cameras, the police aim to make the system more transparent, accountable, and hassle-free for citizens.
The directive, issued based on instructions from the DGP, will be implemented across Karnataka, marking a step toward curbing malpractice and enhancing accountability in passport verification procedures.
“Address verification is an essential part of the passport process, and the new guideline ensures thorough completion. The assigned officer will visit the applicant’s residence specifically for address verification, while applicants will still need to visit the police station for other aspects of the verification. To maintain transparency, the entire address verification process will be recorded using body-worn cameras,” Seemant Kumar Singh told indianexpress.com.
