Bengaluru police make body-worn cameras mandatory for passport verification

Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Seemant Kumar Singh said the entire address verification process would be recorded using body-worn cameras. (Photo Seemanth Kumar Singh/X)

The Bengaluru Police Commissionerate has issued directives making it mandatory for officers to wear body-worn cameras during the entire passport verification process, aiming to strengthen transparency and accountability.

According to a circular issued on Wednesday by Commissioner of Police Seemant Kumar Singh, all police personnel must personally visit the residential addresses provided by passport applicants and collect inputs from neighbours and local residents. Applicants will no longer need to visit police stations for verification and signatures, a step that previously led to delays and complaints about officers demanding bribes.

The new guidelines also stress that adverse reports must be based on clear and verifiable evidence. Officers have been explicitly instructed not to seek favours, gratification, or engage in any form of harassment or coercion, and unnecessary delays or inconvenience to applicants are strictly prohibited.