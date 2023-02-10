Bengaluru police issue lookout notice against actor Abhinaya in dowry case

Bengaluru city police have issued a lookout notice against Kannada serial actor Abhinaya as well as against her mother and brother who are convicted in a two-decade-old dowry harassment case. The Chandra Layout police issued the lookout notice Thursday as the three have been absconding.

In the lookout notice, the police said Abhinaya, her mother Jayamma and brother Cheluvaraju were convicted in a dowry harassment case by the Karnataka High Court. An arrest warrant was issued against them on January 7. The police have sought information from the public that would lead them to the three. A police officer said that when they reached the family’s residence to arrest the trio, they were not present at the house.

In December last year, the high court upheld a trial court’s order and sentenced Abhinaya, Cheluvaraju and Jayamma to two years of simple imprisonment for offences punishable under IPC section 498A (subjecting a woman to cruelty). It also held Jayamma guilty of offences under sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Abhinaya’s brother Srinivas married Lakshmidevi in March 1998 and took a dowry of Rs 80,000 as well as gold ornaments. Later, Lakshmidevi registered a case saying they harassed her to pay an additional Rs 1 lakh and subjected her to cruelty and ill-treatment.

In January 2010, a trial court convicted Jayamma, Abhinaya and Cheluvaraju besides Srinivas and Jayamma’s husband Ramakrishna in the case. The state filed an appeal seeking higher punishment, but the accused filed an appeal for acquittal. In March 2012, the fast-track court acquitted the accused, but Lakshmidevi challenged it in the high court. Srinivas and Ramakrishna died during the course of the trial.

The high court upheld the trial court judgment last December and ordered imprisonment for the accused.