Bengaluru police launch manhunt after BMTC bus harassment video goes viral

The clip was widely shared on social media along with claims that the suspect had been repeatedly boarding BMTC buses and inappropriately touching women passengers.(Representational Image/Express File)

The Bengaluru police Saturday registered a suo motu case and launched a search for an unidentified man after a video surfaced purportedly showing a woman confronting him aboard a BMTC bus over alleged sexual harassment.

The incident is said to have taken place on Friday afternoon at around 12.45 pm.

The video, recorded by a fellow passenger, shows a woman confronting a man, slapping and hitting him. The bus driver is also seen intervening, kicking the suspect and shutting the doors when the man tried to get off. Other passengers can be heard asking that he be punished.

The clip was widely shared on social media along with claims that the suspect had been repeatedly boarding BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) buses and inappropriately touching women passengers. The posts urged the public to inform the police if they spotted him.