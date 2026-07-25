Bengaluru police launch manhunt after BMTC bus harassment video goes viral

Bengaluru bus harassment video prompted the police to register a suo motu case and launch a search for the unidentified suspect seen in the viral clip.

Written by: Atiya Firdos
2 min readBengaluruUpdated: Jul 25, 2026 06:26 PM IST
electric busesThe clip was widely shared on social media along with claims that the suspect had been repeatedly boarding BMTC buses and inappropriately touching women passengers.(Representational Image/Express File)
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The Bengaluru police Saturday registered a suo motu case and launched a search for an unidentified man after a video surfaced purportedly showing a woman confronting him aboard a BMTC bus over alleged sexual harassment.

The incident is said to have taken place on Friday afternoon at around 12.45 pm.

The video, recorded by a fellow passenger, shows a woman confronting a man, slapping and hitting him. The bus driver is also seen intervening, kicking the suspect and shutting the doors when the man tried to get off. Other passengers can be heard asking that he be punished.

The clip was widely shared on social media along with claims that the suspect had been repeatedly boarding BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) buses and inappropriately touching women passengers. The posts urged the public to inform the police if they spotted him.

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“The accused has not yet been identified. We are analysing the viral video, collecting CCTV footage and coordinating with BMTC officials to trace him. Further investigation is in progress,” a police officer said.

The police said further action will be taken after the suspect is identified.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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