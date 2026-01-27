Bengaluru police to invoke stringent KCOCA against 11 accused in Syed Shabbir murder case

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In a significant move, the Bengaluru police Monday decided to invoke the stringent Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA) in connection with the murder of Syed Shabbir, 29, a habitual offender, who was hacked to death last week. Eleven accused have been arrested in the case.
The son of a retired police officer, Hosarod resident Shabbir was allegedly hacked to death by a gang within the limits of Bandepalya police station on January 12.
Clauses under KCOCA allow the police to hold arrested individuals in custody for up to 30 days and in judicial custody for up to 180 days before filing a chargesheet, unlike conventional crimes where police custody is for 15 days and 90 days is the maximum limit a person can be held in judicial custody without filing a chargesheet.
M Narayan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Electronic City, said the killing stemmed from a long-standing dispute involving extortion and a civil property issue between the victim and the accused. Investigations revealed that Shabbir allegedly exercised dominance in the area and collected ‘hafta’ from several traders, including scrap dealers.
The police said Shabbir had also allegedly targeted a property belonging to the sister of one of the accused, Sunny, located near a mosque in Bandepalya. He was accused of coercing Sunny to give up the land and issuing threats to forcibly construct a compound wall on the property. These repeated threats reportedly led to growing resentment with Sunny and his associates.
Tired of being threatened, the accused allegedly conspired to eliminate Shabbir. The murder, the police said, was meticulously planned over a week at a garage.
On the day of the crime, the accused allegedly threw chilli powder into Shabbir’s eyes and hacked him to death. They fled the spot in an autorickshaw to K R Puram, later abandoning the weapons at another location before escaping by train to different places, including Mumbai, Rajasthan and Hyderabad, the police said.
Special police teams tracked down all 11 accused across multiple states and arrested them over the next few days. Considering the organised nature of the crime and the gangs involved with criminal backgrounds, investigators said KCOCA would be invoked against all the accused.
A senior police officer said further investigation is underway in the case and more arrests are likely.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Dubai’s billionaire businessman, is making waves after he announced a Dh50,000 (Rs 12 lakh) grant for Emirati employees of Al Habtoor Group who get married this year. In an X post, Al Habtoor also announced that the financial assistance will double within two years if the couples have kids.