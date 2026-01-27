Bengaluru police to invoke stringent KCOCA against 11 accused in Syed Shabbir murder case

The son of a retired police officer, Hosarod resident Shabbir was allegedly hacked to death by a gang within the limits of Bandepalya police station on January 12. (File photo)

In a significant move, the Bengaluru police Monday decided to invoke the stringent Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA) in connection with the murder of Syed Shabbir, 29, a habitual offender, who was hacked to death last week. Eleven accused have been arrested in the case.

Clauses under KCOCA allow the police to hold arrested individuals in custody for up to 30 days and in judicial custody for up to 180 days before filing a chargesheet, unlike conventional crimes where police custody is for 15 days and 90 days is the maximum limit a person can be held in judicial custody without filing a chargesheet.