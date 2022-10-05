Bengaluru police invoke UAPA against 15 PFI activists nabbed during NIA raids

The Bengaluru police have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against 15 people arrested on September 22 for supporting the alleged subversive activities of the Popular Front of India (PFI), prior to the banning of the organisation on September 27 by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

In the wake of the nationwide raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against the PFI and its office-bearers, the Bengaluru police registered a separate case of attempting to wage war against the country and promoting enmity between groups against 19 people linked to the PFI who were not arrested by the NIA.

“The UAPA has been invoked in the case against the accused on account of the involvement of a few in crimes in the past,” a senior Bengaluru police official said. The provisions of the UAPA are usually invoked in cases of terrorism when there is evidence that a crime was carried out as part of a conspiracy to target national integrity.

The UAPA gives the police custody of suspects for 30 days and 180 days to conduct investigations before filing chargesheets instead of 90 days in lesser crimes. The law is also very stringent when it comes to granting bail to the accused.

The Bengaluru police claimed that the case against the 19 alleged PFI supporters was registered in the wake of credible information that they were plotting to create communal disturbances. Some arrested in the new case have a history of involvement in previous cases of rioting, the police claimed.

The police registered the case at the K G Halli police station, which witnessed an incident of rioting in 2020 over an inflammatory social media post. The police earlier invoked Indian Penal Code sections 121, on waging war against the country, and section 153 (a), on promoting enmity between groups.

The NIA during its nationwide crackdown arrested seven PFI office-bearers from Karnataka — Anis Ahmed, Afsar Pasha, Abdul Wahid Sait, Yasar Arafath Hasan, Mohammed Shakib @ Shakif, Muhammed Farooq Ur Rahman, and Shahid Nasir.

Simultaneously, the Karnataka police named 19 other PFI activists in a case of waging war against the country and promoting enmity between groups in Bengaluru city. The FIR named 19 PFI activists – Nasir Pasha, Mansoor Ahmed from Bengaluru; Sheikh Ejaz Ali from Kalaburagi; Mohammed Kalimullah from Mysuru; Mohammaed Ashraf Ankajal, Mohammed Shareef, Abdul Khader Puttur, Mohammed Thafseer, Mohiyuddin, Navaz Kavoor, Ashraf, Abdul Razzak Kemmara, and Ayub K Angady from Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada; Shahid Khan from Shivamogga, Tahir Hussain and Imamuddin from Davanagere; Abdul Aziz and Mousin Abdul Shukur from Uttara Kannada; and Mohammed Fayaz from Koppal.