Bengaluru man booked over ‘abusive’ video on PM Modi and Delhi protests

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The police in Bengaluru booked an Instagram user on Wednesday for allegedly posting abusive and objectionable remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media over the central government’s handling of the protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
According to a BJP leader’s police complaint, the accused, identified as Hudson, uploaded a video on Instagram in which he allegedly repeatedly used abusive language while criticising Modi and the BJP. He questioned the Centre’s response to the protests, referred to the use of violence against protesters, raised concerns about accountability, criticised the prime minister for not visiting Manipur during the ethnic conflict, and accused the BJP of corruption and ignoring public concerns.
The complainant, Abhilash Reddy M, alleged that the Instagram post was offensive and had the potential to cause social harm. He sought strict legal action against Hudson.
According to the police complaint, Hudson operates a roadside food outlet named Pandyan’s Biryani near Chai Times in Kammanahalli and manages the Instagram account “madonly”.
‘Insult to provoke breach of peace’
The Banaswadi police registered a case on charges including promoting enmity, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, and electronically transmitting obscene content.
The police said they were examining the Instagram account, along with the allegedly objectionable content.
“We are investigating the matter, and appropriate legal action will be initiated based on the findings. No arrests have been made so far,” a police officer said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram