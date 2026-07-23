Bengaluru man booked over ‘abusive’ video on PM Modi and Delhi protests

The Instagram video questioned the Centre’s response to the Jantar Mantar protests. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The police in Bengaluru booked an Instagram user on Wednesday for allegedly posting abusive and objectionable remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media over the central government’s handling of the protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

According to a BJP leader’s police complaint, the accused, identified as Hudson, uploaded a video on Instagram in which he allegedly repeatedly used abusive language while criticising Modi and the BJP. He questioned the Centre’s response to the protests, referred to the use of violence against protesters, raised concerns about accountability, criticised the prime minister for not visiting Manipur during the ethnic conflict, and accused the BJP of corruption and ignoring public concerns.