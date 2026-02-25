Bengaluru inspector suspended after colluding with gangster to sabotage LLB student murder probe

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A police inspector in Bengaluru was suspended on Tuesday for failing to carry out his duty in an LLB student murder case in 2024. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Seemant Kumar Singh also handed over the case to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) after an internal investigation revealed that the suspended officer, Yoganand, an inspector attached to Varthur police station, had not filed a chargesheet in the murder case of the student, Revanth, within 90 days.
Revanth and his uncle Srinivas S V were kidnapped by the gang members Rohith Kumar alias Reva in Bengaluru on September 17, 2024, and were taken to Hosur in Tamil Nadu, where Revanth was murdered.
Srinivas, who was present at the crime spot, was named an accused in Revanth’s murder and spent three months in Tamil Nadu jail.
According to the police, once the case was transferred to Bengaluru City police in 2025, Yoganand was accused of colluding with rowdy sheeter Rohith Kumar and did not investigate the case properly.
Srinivas wrote to City Police Commissioner B Seemant Kumar Singh and other senior police officers, alleging Yoganand’s involvement with Rohith.
Srinivas, in his complaint, alleged that he was facing death threats from the Reva gang, but Yoganand did not provide protection despite the court orders.
The origin of rivalry
Incidentally, Rohith, Srinivas, and Revanth are relatives and lived together till a few years ago. The dispute between Revanth and Rohith stemmed in 2024, when Rohith and his gang members assaulted Stalin, a friend of Revanth, over the Ganesha festival celebration in the area. Following it, Revanth supported Stalin in filing a First Information Report (FIR) against Rohith and also pursued the matter. Enraged with Revanth’s involvement, Rohith and his gang reportedly abducted Revanth and killed him.
