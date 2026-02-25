Bengaluru inspector suspended after colluding with gangster to sabotage LLB student murder probe

Gang members of Rohith Kumar in Bengaluru abducted the LLB student on September 17, 2024, and murdered Revnath in Tamil Nadu,(Representational image; Credit: Pixabay)

A police inspector in Bengaluru was suspended on Tuesday for failing to carry out his duty in an LLB student murder case in 2024. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Seemant Kumar Singh also handed over the case to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) after an internal investigation revealed that the suspended officer, Yoganand, an inspector attached to Varthur police station, had not filed a chargesheet in the murder case of the student, Revanth, within 90 days.

Revanth and his uncle Srinivas S V were kidnapped by the gang members Rohith Kumar alias Reva in Bengaluru on September 17, 2024, and were taken to Hosur in Tamil Nadu, where Revanth was murdered.