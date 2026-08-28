Bengaluru police inspector falls off Madhya Pradesh flyover from sleeper bus, dies

Ravi K B, inspector at Bengaluru Southeast Cybercrime Station, who died in the road accident in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. (Express Photo/Special Arrangement)

A police inspector in Bengaluru was killed in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh on Friday while his team was returning on a sleeper bus from Lucknow to Indore after a cybercrime investigation.

According to the police, Ravi K B, inspector at the Southeast Cybercrime Station, was sleeping on the upper berth when the bus collided with another vehicle on a flyover near Biaora in Rajgarh district. Under the impact of the crash, the officer was thrown off the bus, causing him to fall around 20 feet from the flyover. He sustained fatal injuries, the police said.

An assistant sub-inspector travelling with him was seriously injured, while a constable sleeping on the lower berth escaped unhurt, said an officer.