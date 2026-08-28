Bengaluru police inspector falls off Madhya Pradesh flyover from sleeper bus, dies

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A police inspector in Bengaluru was killed in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh on Friday while his team was returning on a sleeper bus from Lucknow to Indore after a cybercrime investigation.
According to the police, Ravi K B, inspector at the Southeast Cybercrime Station, was sleeping on the upper berth when the bus collided with another vehicle on a flyover near Biaora in Rajgarh district. Under the impact of the crash, the officer was thrown off the bus, causing him to fall around 20 feet from the flyover. He sustained fatal injuries, the police said.
An assistant sub-inspector travelling with him was seriously injured, while a constable sleeping on the lower berth escaped unhurt, said an officer.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said, “A team from the Southeast CEN police station had travelled to Madhya Pradesh in connection with a cybercrime case and arrested two accused. While some members of the team returned to Bengaluru, Ravi and two others remained in Madhya Pradesh”.
The team had stayed back to catch another accused in the case, Singh added.
Further details are awaited.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram