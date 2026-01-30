Bengaluru police inspector caught taking Rs 4 lakh bribe from builder

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Karnataka Lokayukta police on Thursday arrested a Bengaluru police inspector for allegedly accepting Rs 4 lakh from a builder who was facing a cheating case.
The police identified the accused as Govindaraju, who was posted at the KP Agrahara police station. He was allegedly caught red-handed at the City Armed Reserve (CAR) ground in Chamarajpet while collecting the bribe from Mohammed Akbar, the builder.
According to a Lokayukta officer, Akbar was facing a cheating case, and Govindaraju allegedly offered to bail him out, provided he paid Rs 5 lakh as a bribe. “Akbar and two others were booked in the case, and Govindaraju offered to drop his name from the cheating case,” the officer claimed.
On January 24, Akbar allegedly paid Rs 1 lakh cash and promised to pay the rest on Thursday. Akbar then filed a complaint before the Lokayukta police.
According to the police, on Thursday, Akbar asked Govindaraju to meet him at the CAR grounds to collect the remaining money. Around 4.30 pm, Govindaraju reached the spot in uniform, in his official vehicle. Akbar then handed over the alleged bribe, the currency notes coated with phenolphthalein powder. Soon after, the police apprehended Govindaraju and placed him under arrest.
In another case, Lokayukta officers raided the properties of former Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board officer, Tejesh Kumar N, and seized properties worth Rs 26.5 crore, including four sites, eight houses, and 14 acres of agricultural land.
