Bengaluru police inspector caught taking Rs 4 lakh bribe from builder

The Karnataka Lokayukta police on Thursday arrested a Bengaluru police inspector for allegedly accepting Rs 4 lakh from a builder who was facing a cheating case.

The police identified the accused as Govindaraju, who was posted at the KP Agrahara police station. He was allegedly caught red-handed at the City Armed Reserve (CAR) ground in Chamarajpet while collecting the bribe from Mohammed Akbar, the builder.

According to a Lokayukta officer, Akbar was facing a cheating case, and Govindaraju allegedly offered to bail him out, provided he paid Rs 5 lakh as a bribe. “Akbar and two others were booked in the case, and Govindaraju offered to drop his name from the cheating case,” the officer claimed.