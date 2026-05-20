2 men in custody, but no FIR: What raid at 2 Bengaluru police stations revealed

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The Karnataka State Human Rights Commission’s (SHRC) police wing on Tuesday raided two police stations in Bengaluru and allegedly found two men, including a city-based jeweller, being illegally detained despite no formal cases being registered against them.
The surprise inspections were conducted by a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashanthnarayana at the RMC Yard and Kothanur police stations. The officials allegedly found that the two men were in custody without First Information Reports (FIRs) being filed, allegedly because the police were demanding money and gold for their release.
According to SHRC officials, Rajesh Kumar Mehta was allegedly detained at the RMC Yard police station for two days based on the statement of a house-break theft accused, who reportedly claimed to have sold stolen valuables to him.
“Despite the victim denying any links with the accused and offering CCTV footage to establish his innocence, the police allegedly pressured him to hand over 1 kg of gold,” an official associated with the inquiry said.
In another case, Fardeen Pasha, an employee of a private firm, was allegedly detained at the Kothanur police station for nearly three days without any complaint or FIR being registered against him. Officials alleged that police personnel demanded Rs 5 lakh for his release under the guise of an inquiry.
During the raids, SHRC officials reportedly found that neither Mehta nor Pasha had been formally booked in any case despite being kept in custody. Both men were medically examined, and their statements were recorded by commission officials.
“Preliminary inquiry has revealed serious violations, including illegal detention and misuse of official authority. Further action will follow based on the investigation,” an official said.
Cases have reportedly been initiated against the two inspectors on charges related to illegal detention, abuse of power and human rights violations. Further investigations are underway.
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