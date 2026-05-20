2 men in custody, but no FIR: What raid at 2 Bengaluru police stations revealed

A preliminary inquiry following surprise inspections at the RMC Yard and Kothanur police stations has revealed serious violations, including illegal detention and misuse of official authority, an official said. (Representative image)

The Karnataka State Human Rights Commission’s (SHRC) police wing on Tuesday raided two police stations in Bengaluru and allegedly found two men, including a city-based jeweller, being illegally detained despite no formal cases being registered against them.

The surprise inspections were conducted by a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashanthnarayana at the RMC Yard and Kothanur police stations. The officials allegedly found that the two men were in custody without First Information Reports (FIRs) being filed, allegedly because the police were demanding money and gold for their release.

According to SHRC officials, Rajesh Kumar Mehta was allegedly detained at the RMC Yard police station for two days based on the statement of a house-break theft accused, who reportedly claimed to have sold stolen valuables to him.