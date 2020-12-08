Bengaluru: Police get seven portable cabins, with beds, washroom and kitchen

One of the portable cabins near Town Hall in Bengaluru.

The Bangalore Police now have seven portable cabins, complete with a meeting area, four bunker beds and a washroom, placed across strategic locations in the city.

The cabins were provided on Tuesday by the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of the Kempegowda International Airport, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

According to the BIAL, the initiative was conceptualised with the support of former Bengaluru police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

“The cabins have been donated to city police with an objective to provide police personnel protection from weather, enable smooth functioning during peak hours and enable easier access to citizens,” BIAL said.

The cabins are powered with energy-efficient LED lights, ceiling fans and electric sockets. “Provision has also been made for air conditioning. With a 300-litre capacity overhead water tank, the cabins have kitchen space as well,” airport officials said.

“BIAL’s CSR porgramme is focused on creating infrastructure that adds value to society and has a long-standing association with the Bangalore City Police. This idea was conceived as a gesture of gratitude for their efforts in keeping communities safe and enabling smooth operations at Bengaluru Airport,” BIAL said in a release.

Earlier this year, Bengaluru airport, in association with Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), jointly unveiled ‘Sthree Toilet’ converting a bus no longer in service into a public amenity. The Toilet, currently stationed at Kempegowda Bus Stand, has three Indian and two western toilets, and utilises self-generated power by harnessing solar energy.

