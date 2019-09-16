Now, Bengaluru cops to get offs on their birthdays

Cops in Bengaluru will now get a day off work on their birthday, thanks to the novel initiative put in place by the Bengaluru City Police (BCP) Commissioner.

Claimed to be the first-of-its-kind initiative in India, the Bengaluru City Police department will also send birthday cards — electronically signed by the City Police Commissioner — to the police officials.

A circular confirming the same was issued by City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, directing jurisdictional senior police officers to send out birthday cards in the city including to housekeeping staff and home guards.

Elaborating on the initiative, Rao said that the gesture would motivate and cheer up police personnel who often work under stressful conditions. “A policeman’s job is never an easy task. A happy police force will fulfill all responsibilities trusted upon them in an efficient manner,” he said.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a police official from Jayanagar police station said, “The Commissioner’s decision is really special to us as it allows us to spend time with our families and for ourselves during our birthdays. Working on a birthday and returning home tired has often brought down the excitement of celebrations, especially in my children but now they will rejoice more.”

Officially launching the initiative on Sunday, the Commissioner invited cops who celebrated their birthday on September 15 to personally wish them personally and to cut a cake in his office.

According to the BCP social media team, at least 50 birthday cards were sent out to cops on Sunday carrying the Commissioner’s wishes and his signature.