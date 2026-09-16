Bengaluru police move 11,000 seized vehicles off footpaths to city outskirts

Bengaluru police and GBA have begun relocating 11,341 seized vehicles from around police stations to seven off-site storage locations across the city (Express photos/Special arrangement).

As part of the ‘Safe Footpath Campaign’, the Bengaluru police, in coordination with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), began relocating over 11,000 seized vehicles on Wednesday that were parked near police stations and encroaching on public footpaths.

The operation follows public complaints during meetings with officials regarding areas around police stations turning into makeshift scrapyards and blocking pedestrian walkways.

Officials have identified as many as 11,341 vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers, parked near police stations for batch-wise relocation. The Revenue Department has allotted 26 acres of land across seven locations outside Bengaluru to store the moved vehicles. Vehicle owners involved in ongoing legal cases can claim their vehicles from the new off-site storage locations by presenting a court order.