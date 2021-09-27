Bengaluru: Police open fire on prime accused in murder case

The city police on Monday opened fire at the prime accused in murder case of a 27-year-old Aravind alias Lee at a football stadium here on September 12.

Ashoknagar police said that they fired at Stalin’s leg when he tried to escape. A senior police officer said, “Today morning when the police took Stalin to the Indian Christian Cemetery on Hosur road, he tried to attack in a bid to escape and eventually the police had to fire at his leg to nab him”.

Apart from Stalin, Jack, Arun and Vijay, all residents of New Bagalur layout near KG Halli were arrested for the murder of Aravind, a player and coach of the Karthick Dilip Football Club. Few other accused in the case are absconding.

On September 12, the accused attacked Aravind alias Lee, 27, a rowdy-sheeter, and killed him inside the referee’s changing room at the football stadium ahead of a women’s A division league match. The police indicated a simmering gang rivalry as the motive behind the murder.

Aravind had about 14 criminal cases against him. Police sources said he had assaulted Stalin’s brother Subhash a few months ago and was arrested in the case. Six months back, he had assaulted Vijay as well. Aravind was also involved in other fights with Vijay and Arun. The gang had decided to kill Aravind six months back and were waiting for a chance to eliminate him.

Also Read | Behind Bengaluru stadium murder: Four killings and a gang feud over choice of funeral song

Aravind was attending a football match when the accused got information that he was without his regular associates at the ground. The gang cornered Aravind in a small football ground and then chased him into the main Bengaluru football stadium located opposite the ground and killed him inside a referee’s room where he tried to hide.

Aravind was named in 2018 in a chargesheet over the attempted kidnapping of BJP leader and current minister K S Eshwarappa’s personal assistant N S Vinay by a gang allegedly hired by N R Santhosh, the then personal assistant of B S Yediyurappa.