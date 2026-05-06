Spoofed text messages lure customers to betting links, disrupt Bengaluru wholesale e-commerce firm’s operations

HTPL began receiving alerts from buyers on April 23, flagging SMSes that appeared to originate from “Udaan”. (Representational image)

The Bengaluru police booked unknown people on Monday for allegedly sending fraudulent messages in the name of an e-commerce platform with promises of cash rewards. The messages allegedly brought the company’s communication systems to a standstill.

The Whitefield division cybercrime police registered the FIR based on a complaint filed by a representative of Hiveloop Technology Pvt Ltd (HTPL), part of the Udaan group, a business-to-business, wholesale e-commerce platform.

As per the FIR, the company began receiving alerts from buyers on April 23, flagging SMSes that appeared to originate from “Udaan”. The messages promised a credit of Rs 10,001 and carried shortened links, which, upon clicking, allegedly redirected users to an online betting or gaming platform, raising red flags of a wider cyber fraud operation.