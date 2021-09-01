Bengaluru police extend prohibitory orders till September 13 to prevent rise in Covid cases

Bengaluru police have extended prohibitory orders in the city to prevent a rise in Covid-19 cases till midnight of September 13. The assembly of more than four people will be restricted in public places, but bus stands, metro stations, railway stations and airports are exempted, the city police said in an order. Meanwhile, the night curfew will remain in force from 9 pm to 5 am.

#Bengaluru police extended prohibitory orders till midnight of September 13. The night curfew will remain in force from 9 pm to 5 am. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/EfwWi0fL4d — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) September 1, 2021

Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant, in the order issued on Tuesday, said “though the number of Covid-19 positive cases are falling, it is considered appropriate to impose certain restrictions to prevent danger to human life and health and also maintain public peace.”

According to the order, any violations will be dealt with provisions under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, and also section 188 of the IPC.