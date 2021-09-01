scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 01, 2021
Must Read

Bengaluru police extend prohibitory orders till September 13 to prevent rise in Covid cases

Bus stands, metro stations, railway stations and airports are exempted from the prohibitory orders. Night curfew will remain in force from 9 pm to 5 am.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
September 1, 2021 11:14:14 am
coronavirus pandemic, covid pandemic, covid cases India, work from home, Express Opinion, Indian ExpressBengaluru police have extended prohibitory orders in the city to prevent a rise in Covid-19 cases till midnight of September 13. (File Photo)

Bengaluru police have extended prohibitory orders in the city to prevent a rise in Covid-19 cases till midnight of September 13. The assembly of more than four people will be restricted in public places, but bus stands, metro stations, railway stations and airports are exempted, the city police said in an order. Meanwhile, the night curfew will remain in force from 9 pm to 5 am.

Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant, in the order issued on Tuesday, said “though the number of Covid-19 positive cases are falling, it is considered appropriate to impose certain restrictions to prevent danger to human life and health and also maintain public peace.”

According to the order, any violations will be dealt with provisions under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, and also section 188 of the IPC.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 01: Latest News

Advertisement