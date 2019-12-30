Bengaluru: Elaborate security measures in place for New Year’s Eve 

To crack down on drunk and driving cases, the city police have identified 185 checkpoints. (Express File Photo) To crack down on drunk and driving cases, the city police have identified 185 checkpoints. (Express File Photo)

The Bengaluru city police have taken elaborate security measures to avoid any untoward incident on New Year’s Eve in the city.

Bengaluru city police commissioner, Bhaskar Rao said that there would be around 15,000 police personnel around the city monitoring the law and order on Tuesday night and Wednesday. “Two IGPs will monitor 108 police stations that cover eight jurisdictions in the city. Security will be deployed from 4 pm on December 31 till 8 am on Jan 1, 2020, and 320 vehicles will patrol the city.” The Bengaluru police security personnel will include law and order police, City Armed Reserve Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), home guards, civil defence personnel and Quick Response Team (QRT).

The police will use 1500 CCTV cameras and drones in the central business district (CBD) areas and observation towers on MG Road and Brigade Road will be placed to monitor people who come to celebrate the new year here. Apart from this, tight security will be in place in areas like Residency Road, St Marks Road and Church Street, Indiranagar and Kormangala among other localities that have a large number of pubs, restaurants, bars, and clubs.

“All cab drivers have been asked to take an oath for women’s safety this new year. Our top priority is security for women, we had a meeting with cab aggregators to take a pledge for dropping passengers safe home. I request women revellers should be careful while accepting drinks from strangers to avoid any mixing of drugs,” Rao added. On Monday in a tweet, Bengaluru city police said, “Dear Citizens, Pls Don’t invite us to your upcoming #NewYear2020 parties, we are happy to be away from your celebrations. We are even more happy when your parties are peaceful and safe #BCP2020.”

The authorities have extended timings for hotels, pubs, restaurants for New Year celebrations. They can remain open till 2 am and the liquor can be served till 1 am. Bhaskar Rao said, “we will deploy canine squads in high-end party venues and hotels. We have also issued strict instructions against the use of drugs.

The Bengaluru police will also create Safety Islands which will act as pick-up points for cabs in CBD areas. According to police, these safety islands which will be tent-like structures and will be maintained by police personnel where drinking water and seating arrangements are made for the public.

185 checking points for drunk and drive

To crack down on the drunk and driving cases, the city police have identified 185 checkpoints. Apart from this, the Traffic police have also roped in Sandalwood actor Yash as brand ambassador for campaign on road safety and appeal the motorists not to drink and drive.

Around 32 flyovers including elevated corridors leading to the airport and Electronic City will be closed from 10 pm to 6 am to avoid accidents, speeding, and wheelies.

Traffic Restrictions

The traffic police have restricted vehicular movement from Tuesday evening till Wednesday morning on Brigade Road, and a stretch of MG Road, Church Street, Lavelle Road, Richmond Road, and Museum Road. There would be no parking for around a kilometre around the CBD area.

Metro, bus service extended

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) will extend the Namma Metro service till 2 am on New Year’s Eve. The Bengaluru Metropolitan Road Transport Corporation has also decided to extend its services on Wednesday.

According to BMRCL, the last train would leave from Baiyappanahalli terminal station at 1.35 am, from Mysuru Road at 1.40 am, from Nagasandra at 1.30 am, and from Yelachenahalli at 1.35 am. The last train from the Majestic interchange station would leave at 2 am in all directions. The trains will be operated at a frequency of 15 minutes. During the extended metro service, from 11.30 pm on December 31 to 2 am on January 1, only paper tickets would be issued at MG Road, Trinity, and Cubbon Park stations. The paper tickets will cost Rs 50 each and can be used for the journey to any metro station.

