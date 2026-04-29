Rs 36.67-crore drug bust in Bengaluru: Police crack down on international supply chain

The Bengaluru police have uncovered what officials describe as a deep-rooted interstate and international drug supply chain operating across the city. In a coordinated crackdown led by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), they arrested 16 people and seized narcotics worth Rs 36.67 crore, the police said Wednesday.

The operation, carried out jointly with East and West division police stations, targeted an organised syndicate believed to be sourcing drugs from foreign and domestic markets and distributing them locally, especially among students and young consumers. The arrested include four foreign nationals, eight inter-state operatives, and four local accused, pointing to a layered network with cross-border links.

Among the seized substances are 9.064 kg of MDMA, 5.195 kg of hydro Ganja, 19,755 LSD strips, 156 grams of heroin, 618 grams of charas, 332 grams of cocaine, 315 grams of drug-laced gummies, and 11.47 kg of Ganja. Police said the drugs were being procured at lower rates from external sources and routed into Bengaluru through a structured distribution chain.

Raids were conducted across multiple jurisdictions, including Bagalur, Adugodi, Chikkajala, HSR Layout, Yeshwanthpur, Jalahalli, and Jnanabharathi. All 16 accused have been remanded to judicial custody under the NDPS Act, while investigators continue to trace higher-level suppliers and international connections.

Officials noted that the pattern of trafficking suggests Bengaluru is being used as a consumption-driven hub rather than just a transit point, with syndicates specifically targeting college students and young working professionals.

‘Zero-tolerance’ push, says home minister

The scale of the seizure comes amid what officials describe as a steadily expanding narcotics footprint in Karnataka’s capital, driven by its connectivity, student population, and digital drug networks.

According to official data, 1,959 NDPS cases have already been registered in 2026, leading to the arrest of 2,591 Indian nationals and 21 foreign nationals, with drugs worth over Rs 130 crore seized. Authorities say the rise reflects both increased enforcement and the widening reach of synthetic and designer drugs in urban pockets.

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The CCB has emerged as a key enforcement arm in this effort. In 2025, it registered 71 major cases and arrested 112 accused, including 27 foreign nationals, and seized assets worth Rs 115.49 crore. So far in 2026, it has handled 197 cases, arrested 267 accused (including six foreign nationals), and seized drugs worth around Rs 45 crore.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said Bengaluru’s global exposure has made it vulnerable to new-age drug trafficking patterns, including courier-based delivery systems and small-consignment distribution aimed at avoiding detection. He said enforcement is now being paired with prevention strategies, including school and college awareness programmes, counselling for users, and strict action against repeat offenders under preventive detention laws.

Authorities also said anti-narcotic task forces have been set up across districts, while multi-agency coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau, Customs, Excise, and intelligence agencies has been intensified to map and dismantle supply routes.

Officials added that foreign nationals involved in drug cases are being processed for deportation in coordination with their respective embassies.