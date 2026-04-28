Bengaluru police’s decoy team busts prostitution ring, 6 foreign women detained

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Women Protection Wing in Bengaluru detained six foreign women earlier this week, acting on credible information regarding their alleged involvement in a prostitution racket and solicitation near a bus stop close to the Madiwala checkpost.

Based on the tip-off, a decoy team was deployed to maintain surveillance of the area. During the operation, officers observed six foreign women allegedly soliciting men in a public place. Following this, the police questioned and detained all six people.

Senior police officers, speaking to The Indian Express, said sustained surveillance helped confirm the nature of the activities before the team moved in. When questioned, the women could not produce valid passports and visas.