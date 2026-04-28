Bengaluru police’s decoy team busts prostitution ring, 6 foreign women detained

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The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Women Protection Wing in Bengaluru detained six foreign women earlier this week, acting on credible information regarding their alleged involvement in a prostitution racket and solicitation near a bus stop close to the Madiwala checkpost.
Based on the tip-off, a decoy team was deployed to maintain surveillance of the area. During the operation, officers observed six foreign women allegedly soliciting men in a public place. Following this, the police questioned and detained all six people.
Senior police officers, speaking to The Indian Express, said sustained surveillance helped confirm the nature of the activities before the team moved in. When questioned, the women could not produce valid passports and visas.
However, officers said subsequent verification, including checks of their mobile phones, indicated that the women had initially entered India with valid passports and visas that had since expired.
“During inquiry and verification, including checks of their mobile phones, it was found that they entered India on valid passports and visas, but they never returned. The women are primarily from Uganda and Nigeria and fall within the age groups of 25–30 and 30–40,” an officer said.
The officer added that a case has been registered at the Koramangala police station and a report has been submitted to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). The women have been detained, and further legal proceedings are underway.
Authorities indicated that, following due process, they are likely to be deported to their respective countries. The police said the investigation is ongoing to ascertain whether any agents, handlers, or intermediaries were involved, and to examine the possibility of trafficking or coercion.
Officers added that the FRRO will also record detailed statements from the women as part of the process, including their purpose of visit, duration of stay, and the circumstances of their residence in the city. The police said further investigation is underway.
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