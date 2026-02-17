Bengaluru police crack down on underage driving after 2 fatal crashes involving minors within a week

Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Seemanth Kumar Singh said parents who allow minors to drive vehicles would face legal consequences. (Photo: Facebook)

In the wake of two fatal accidents involving minors in recent days, the Bengaluru traffic police have launched a citywide special enforcement drive targeting underage driving, bike stunts, and wheeling, with officials warning of strict legal action against both minors and their parents.

Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said at a press conference on Tuesday that cases would be registered against minors found driving or riding vehicles illegally, and that parents or guardians who allow such violations would also face legal consequences. Vehicle owners who permit minors to use their vehicles will be booked as part of the ongoing special drive, he added.