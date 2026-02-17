Bengaluru police crack down on underage driving after 2 fatal crashes involving minors within a week

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In the wake of two fatal accidents involving minors in recent days, the Bengaluru traffic police have launched a citywide special enforcement drive targeting underage driving, bike stunts, and wheeling, with officials warning of strict legal action against both minors and their parents.
Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said at a press conference on Tuesday that cases would be registered against minors found driving or riding vehicles illegally, and that parents or guardians who allow such violations would also face legal consequences. Vehicle owners who permit minors to use their vehicles will be booked as part of the ongoing special drive, he added.
The traffic police have increased surveillance and checks across the city, particularly at locations previously identified as prone to dangerous riding behaviour.
Addressing the press conference, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy said, “We have initiated a special drive against bike stunts and wheeling incidents across Bengaluru. Jurisdictional officers have been directed to intensify checks and maintain close monitoring both online and offline. Based on past incidents, around 54 vulnerable stretches have been identified, and a special watch is being maintained to track and take action against offenders”.
The police said the crackdown follows recent fatal crashes involving minors, including an accident near Hoskote on the outskirts of Bengaluru in which minors riding a vehicle lost their lives.
Authorities said that despite repeated awareness campaigns and public outreach programmes, many parents continue to allow minors access to vehicles, contributing to preventable accidents.
Data from the Bengaluru traffic police shows a steady increase in violations involving minors, with 95 Motor Vehicles Act cases registered in 2023, rising to 197 in 2024, and further to 414 cases in 2025.
The police said enforcement drives would continue across Bengaluru, and appealed to parents to ensure minors do not operate vehicles, stressing that accountability at home is crucial to preventing further loss of young lives.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
For years, audiences knew him as the shy yet lovable scientist whose social awkwardness delivered some of the funniest moments on television. Playing Raj Koothrappali in the hugely popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory turned Kunal Nayyar into a global star and one of TV’s top earners at the height of the show’s success.