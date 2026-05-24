Bengaluru police constable’s wife dies by suicide, dowry harassment case filed

The Bengaluru police said the victim had delivered a baby girl last year and had stayed at her parental home for nearly six months after childbirth.(Representational image)

The wife of a Bengaluru police constable recently died by suicide owing to alleged dowry-related harassment and domestic abuse.

The deceased, identified as Lakshmi Priya, 26, had married Rajesh Aaradhya, a police constable posted at the HAL police station, in 2023.

According to a complaint lodged by Lakshmi Priya’s family, she was allegedly subjected to sustained mental and physical harassment by her husband and his parents after the marriage. The family alleged that the accused repeatedly pressured and tortured her, leaving her in severe emotional distress.

The police said Lakshmi Priya had delivered a baby girl last year and had stayed at her parental home for nearly six months after childbirth.