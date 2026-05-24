Bengaluru police constable’s wife dies by suicide, dowry harassment case filed

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The wife of a Bengaluru police constable recently died by suicide owing to alleged dowry-related harassment and domestic abuse.
The deceased, identified as Lakshmi Priya, 26, had married Rajesh Aaradhya, a police constable posted at the HAL police station, in 2023.
According to a complaint lodged by Lakshmi Priya’s family, she was allegedly subjected to sustained mental and physical harassment by her husband and his parents after the marriage. The family alleged that the accused repeatedly pressured and tortured her, leaving her in severe emotional distress.
The police said Lakshmi Priya had delivered a baby girl last year and had stayed at her parental home for nearly six months after childbirth.
On Friday, Lakshmi Priya allegedly sent her mobile phone password to her younger sister Jayashree through WhatsApp. When family members later tried contacting her, she reportedly did not answer their calls. The complainants later contacted Rajesh Aaradhya, who informed them that Lakshmi Priya had died.
Investigators suspect an argument between the couple on the day of the incident may have triggered the suicide.
“We are examining all angles in the case. As of now, no independent evidence of dowry harassment has emerged during the preliminary inquiry. We are also investigating whether ongoing domestic disputes between the couple may have contributed to the incident,” a police officer said.
Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.
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