Bengaluru: Police constable arrested for raping minor girl

The Bengaluru police on Friday arrested a constable for allegedly raping a minor girl, who ran away from home to meet a boy she had befriended on Instagram, police said. The police identified the constable as Pavan Dyavannanavar, who was posted at the Govindarajanagar police station in Bengaluru.

According to police sources, the 17-year-old minor left her residence on July 26 with the intention of meeting her Instagram friend in Yelandur in Chamarajanagar district. Dyavannanavar allegedly saw the minor sitting alone in Vijayanagar ground and approached her. According to the police, he offered to help her but took her to his residence and allegedly raped her. The next day, he gave her Rs 500 and the minor left for Yelandur to meet her friend, police said.

When the minor met her friend and narrated her ordeal, he took her to the police. Meanwhile, the minor’s parents had filed a missing complaint at a Bengaluru police station. The minor was brought to Bengaluru and police registered a complaint against Dyavannanavar and arrested him.

Dyavannanavar, a native of Belagavi district, is a 2020-batch police constable. He used to work at HSR Layout traffic police station and was transferred to Govindarajanagar police station after allegations of extorting money from motorists.