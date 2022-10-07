Bengaluru: Police constable arrested for stealing Rs 10 lakh in name of interrogation

A head constable, who stole Rs 10 lakh from a businessman in Karnataka’s Bengaluru city in the name of interrogation, has been arrested, police said.

Mahendra Gowda, a head constable attached to the Chandra Layout Police Station in Bengaluru, was arrested Thursday and further investigations are underway. The victim in the case is Lingesh, an agriculturist and realtor.

According to police sources, Lingesh had befriended one person named Pradeep recently. When Pradeep had called Lingesh over the phone few days back, he said that Rs 2,000 notes will be banned in the next few days and one of his friends has several crores which are in Rs 2,000 denomination. Pradeep said that his friend is ready to pay 10 per cent commission if someone is willing to exchange it with Rs 500 currency.

Lingesh, who believed it, said that he was ready to pay Rs 50 lakh in Rs 500 denomination for the exchange. Lingesh as planned came to Bengaluru in his car on October 2 and was planning to exchange the currency at Electronic City. However, it did not happen there due to a lot of public movement.

Lingesh and Pradeep then travelled to the Bangalore University campus and in the mid-way they went to Chandra Layout to meet another person named Shyam Santosh, who was part of the exchange of currency. While these people were talking near their car, Mahendra who was on patrolling duty fell suspicious and checked their vehicles and found out Rs 50 lakh. Mahendra questioned them on the spot and threatened to file a criminal case against them. Later, he sent them to the police station and seized the car where the money was lying. Mahendra then allegedly stole Rs 10 lakh from the car. Lingesh and Pradeep on returning found out that Rs 10 lakh was missing and filed a complaint with Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Laxman B. Nimbargi, who ordered an inquiry.

The probe revealed that Mahendra had stolen the money. When Mahendra brought the car to the police station, he brought the money inside the station. In a very short time, he took Rs 10 lakh from the bag and covered it with a paper and sent it to his wife. When police counted the cash, it was Rs 40 lakh but Lingesh claimed that he was having Rs 50 lakh cash. He also expressed suspicion on Mahendra.

The police later during its probe recovered Rs 10 lakh from Mahendra’s wife, who was unaware about it.