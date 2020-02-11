Four people injured in Bellary Road accident: Cong MLA’s son Nalapad was behind the wheels, say Bengaluru Police

Mohammad Nalapad, son of Karnataka Congress MLA N A Harris. (Photo: Facebook @Mohammed Haris Nalapad) Mohammad Nalapad, son of Karnataka Congress MLA N A Harris. (Photo: Facebook @Mohammed Haris Nalapad)

Mohammed Nalapad, son of Karnataka Congress MLA N A Harris, is back in news again for wrong reasons. The Bengaluru traffic police have identified that Nalapad was the one driving the Bentley car which rammed into two vehicles on Bellary Road on Sunday injuring four people and issued him notice asking him to appear for questioning at the earliest.

Speaking with the media, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ravaikante Gowda said, “On Monday a person came to the police station and surrendered saying that he was the driver involved in the accident. But after investigation, we found that the driver was Mohammad Nalapad.”

However he refused to divulge more details of the case as investigation is underway, adding, “We have issued summons to Nalapad for questioning.” A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered at the Sadashivnagar Traffic Police Station in Bengaluru.

In February 2018, Nalapad was arrested for assaulting a man in a Bengaluru pub. After his arrest, Nalapad spent 116 days in prison. He was then granted conditional bail in June the same year.

