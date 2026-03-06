Bengaluru police conduct special operation, detain 124 illegal Bangladeshi nationals

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bengaluru police conducted a special operation in the early hours of Friday, detaining 124 Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the city.
The operation targeted areas under the Kadugodi and Varthur police station jurisdictions. The detainees, who had constructed makeshift sheds, include 48 men, 42 women, and 34 children.
Friday’s operation was part of a broader special drive being conducted over the past few days by the Bengaluru police to trace foreign nationals living illegally in Bengaluru. So far, a total of 200 foreign nationals have been taken into custody as part of these efforts.
“We conducted a coordinated operation based on specific inputs about foreign nationals residing illegally in these areas. All the detained persons are being verified, and a report has been sent to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for further legal action, including deportation if required,” an officer said.
The police said the operation was conducted with the assistance of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Greater Bengaluru Authority, and the Department of Social Welfare.
Officials added that the drive to identify and take action against illegal foreign nationals residing in Bengaluru will continue in the coming days.
