Bengaluru police conduct special operation, detain 124 illegal Bangladeshi nationals

The operation was carried out in areas under the jurisdiction of Kadugodi and Varthur police stations in Bengaluru. (Representative Image)

The Bengaluru police conducted a special operation in the early hours of Friday, detaining 124 Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the city.

The operation targeted areas under the Kadugodi and Varthur police station jurisdictions. The detainees, who had constructed makeshift sheds, include 48 men, 42 women, and 34 children.

Friday’s operation was part of a broader special drive being conducted over the past few days by the Bengaluru police to trace foreign nationals living illegally in Bengaluru. So far, a total of 200 foreign nationals have been taken into custody as part of these efforts.

“We conducted a coordinated operation based on specific inputs about foreign nationals residing illegally in these areas. All the detained persons are being verified, and a report has been sent to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for further legal action, including deportation if required,” an officer said.