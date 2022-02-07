Bengaluru: Police complaint filed after acid poured into roots of 35-year-old tree

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s forest cell on Monday filed a complaint with the police against unknown persons for poisoning a 35-year-old tree at the BTM Layout area of the city.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Range Forest Officer Narendra Babu R said, “I have visited the spot. The police will investigate the matter. We have filed a complaint with them. The miscreants have drilled at 11 places in the roots of the tree and filled them with acid. The tip of the tree has dried up.”

Urban tree conservationist Vijay Nishanth, forest department personnel and local residents cleaned the holes and filled them with fungicide. He said the holes had been drilled a month ago and resulted in the drying up of its leaves.

“During the pandemic, such issues were not coming to light. After a gap of two years, I am witnessing a case where acid was poured in the roots of the tree. The survival of the tree is difficult but I will keep observing its health. I am reiterating that on seeing such instances of unseasonal drying up of trees, residents should check if the roots have been damaged manually,” Nishanth said.

A source in the forest cell said that the owner of a neighbouring house was suspected to be behind the act. “The police will summon the owner and action will be taken if he is found guilty. The suspected reason is that branches of the tree are touching the terrace of the house. Fearing that a part of the tree would fall on his house, the violator might have drilled the roots so that the tree decays and falls eventually. In such cases, residents should inform the forest cell. Then we can prune the branches,” a senior forest officer said.

In September 2021, the municipal corporation directed shop owners, cable operators, advertisers not to put any boards, lights or stapling papers on the branches of the trees in the city. “These activities will destroy the trees’ health and growth. This is a punishable offence as per the Karnataka Tree Preservation Act, Section 8, 1976,” the order read.



In 2017, 17 cases of pouring acid into tree trunks came to light. The trees were charred in 14 instances. The Lokayukta’s order to the forest cell stated, “If any one causes damage either to the tree or the branches of the tree, it is the duty of the forest wing of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike as well as the Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force to take appropriate legal action with the assistance of the jurisdictional police.”