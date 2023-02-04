Bengaluru police set to file closure report in fake dacoity case against political fixer Santro Ravi’s ‘wife’

The Bengaluru police are set to file a closure report in a dacoity case filed against the estranged wife of ‘Santro’ Ravi alias K S Manjunath, a political fixer, after an investigation revealed that the fake case was foisted on the woman and her sister by the Cottonpet police in west Bengaluru at his instance.

The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police are set to file a ‘B’ report or closure report shortly while leaving the onus of filing a complaint over the false case on the affected woman and her sister.

The move to close the case comes on the back of an internal inquiry by the Bengaluru police revealing that a false case under Section 397 of the Indian Penal Code for armed robbery or dacoity was filed against Ravi’s wife in December 2022. The probe was handed over to the CCB in January after the woman alleged she and her sister had been falsely accused at the instance of ‘Santro’ Ravi, who has high connections in the state.

The CCB probe found that the two women accused of armed robbery in Bengaluru over a monetary dispute were not present in the city when the alleged incident took place and that the injuries claimed by the complainant H Prakash were all fake.

“The B report in the case is set to be filed soon. It is left to the victims in the fake case to file a case of false charges against the police and others involved in the case,” a police source said.

A police inspector at the Cottonpet police station, K Y Praveen, who has been placed under suspension, is alleged to have connived with Ravi to file the fake dacoity case against the woman and her sister, which led to them being jailed for 22 days.

The 27-year-old woman, who is reportedly an engineering graduate, and her 20-year-old niece, were arrested by the Cottonpet police on November 25 in Bengaluru on charges of robbing Prakash, 36, at knife-point of his gold chain and cash with an alleged accomplice Shaik Salauddin. They were released on bail on December 17, 2022, while Salauddin obtained bail on January 7, 2023.

During the CCB probe, the statements of the women and the police involved in the filing of the fake case and linked arrests were obtained but the police did not obtain a statement from ‘Santro’ Ravi.

The women have told the police that Ravi gave the police a mobile phone belonging to his estranged wife to create the impression that the women were in Bengaluru when the fake crime occurred.

“The investigation shows the victim of the alleged robbery incident had no injuries as claimed and the women who were the alleged attackers were not in Bengaluru but were later brought to the city by the police,” a source said.

The police have left the onus on the women to file a case against policemen and Santro Ravi under Section 212 of the IPC for filing false charges of robbery.

The dacoity case registered by the Bengaluru Cottonpet police on November 24, 2022, against the two women and the case of atrocities, assault filed by one of the women on January 2, 2022, in Mysuru are at the heart of a political controversy where Karnataka BJP ministers are accused by the Opposition of hobnobbing with Ravi and carrying out police transfers through the ‘racketeer’.

Ravi, who has an alleged history of sex trafficking in Karnataka, reportedly used his connections with politicians to wield influence over the police. The call records of the alleged fixer reveal close links to past and present aides of top ministers in the state apart from policemen, police sources said.

Ravi is alleged to have filed a fake robbery case against his estranged wife and her sister to recover a laptop she took away. His estranged wife filed a separate complaint of rape and assault with the Mysuru police on January 2, 2023, following her release from prison in the fake dacoity case.

With the Opposition Congress and JDS suggesting close links between Ravi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, and the CM’s son, the BJP government has handed over the probe in the Mysuru rape case to the CID.