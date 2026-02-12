Bengaluru police file chargesheet against 9 in Rs 7-crore cash-van robbery case

On November 19, 2025, a group of people in an Innova car posed as RBI officials, overpowered the security personnel of a cash logistics firm, and forced the van’s driver to hand over the cash.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 12, 2026 08:08 PM IST
Cash van heistThe robbers came in an Innova car, posed as RBI officials, and overpowered the security personnel in the cash van near Dairy Circle on Hosur Road in Bengaluru. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Bengaluru police on Thursday submitted a 1,328-page chargesheet against nine people in connection with the daring Rs 7.11-crore armed robbery of a cash van in Jayanagar last year. It was filed in the 56th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and includes the charges of dacoity, criminal conspiracy, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, and causing disappearance of evidence.

The robbery occurred on November 19, 2025, when the van, transporting cash withdrawn from the HDFC Bank currency chest in J P Nagar, was en route to refill ATMs across Bengaluru. According to the FIR registered on a complaint filed by the branch manager, a group of people who came in an Innova car posed as RBI officials, overpowered the security personnel, and forced the driver to hand over the cash near Dairy Circle on Hosur Road.

Eyewitness accounts and forensic evidence, including fingerprints and audio recordings, helped the police identify the suspects. The police said the investigation was scientific, time-bound, and relied on multiple eyewitness statements, leading to the case being cracked within 54 hours.

Lokesh Jagalaser, DCP (South), stated, “The chargesheet has been filed today. The investigation was conducted methodically, including the collection of audio recordings, fingerprints, eyewitness statements, forensic evidence, and other technical material. The probe was completed within the prescribed timeframe, and the final report has now been submitted to the court.”

The police revealed that the gang, posing as RBI officials, intercepted the cash van of CMS Info Systems and fled with Rs 7.11 crore, which was meant to be deposited in ATMs.

Annappa Naik, a constable at the Govindapura police station; J Xavier, a former employee of the cash logistics firm; Gopal Prasad, a fleet manager of the logistics firm, were among the first to be arrested in the case.

The investigation team compiled over 100 pieces of evidence, including eyewitness statements, technical evidence, and forensic proof such as fingerprints linking the accused to the crime.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
‘Opponents, not enemies’: Parliament needs to remember Sushma Swaraj’s words
Jasmine Dhunna
Veerana's Jasmine Dhunna vanished after delivering her biggest hit that terrified India; co-star Hemant Birje solved the 37-year mystery
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
IND vs NAM
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
Live Blog
Advertisement