Bengaluru police file chargesheet against 9 in Rs 7-crore cash-van robbery case

The robbers came in an Innova car, posed as RBI officials, and overpowered the security personnel in the cash van near Dairy Circle on Hosur Road in Bengaluru. (File photo)

The Bengaluru police on Thursday submitted a 1,328-page chargesheet against nine people in connection with the daring Rs 7.11-crore armed robbery of a cash van in Jayanagar last year. It was filed in the 56th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and includes the charges of dacoity, criminal conspiracy, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, and causing disappearance of evidence.

The robbery occurred on November 19, 2025, when the van, transporting cash withdrawn from the HDFC Bank currency chest in J P Nagar, was en route to refill ATMs across Bengaluru. According to the FIR registered on a complaint filed by the branch manager, a group of people who came in an Innova car posed as RBI officials, overpowered the security personnel, and forced the driver to hand over the cash near Dairy Circle on Hosur Road.