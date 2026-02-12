Bengaluru police file chargesheet against 9 in Rs 7-crore cash-van robbery case

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bengaluru police on Thursday submitted a 1,328-page chargesheet against nine people in connection with the daring Rs 7.11-crore armed robbery of a cash van in Jayanagar last year. It was filed in the 56th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and includes the charges of dacoity, criminal conspiracy, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, and causing disappearance of evidence.
The robbery occurred on November 19, 2025, when the van, transporting cash withdrawn from the HDFC Bank currency chest in J P Nagar, was en route to refill ATMs across Bengaluru. According to the FIR registered on a complaint filed by the branch manager, a group of people who came in an Innova car posed as RBI officials, overpowered the security personnel, and forced the driver to hand over the cash near Dairy Circle on Hosur Road.
Eyewitness accounts and forensic evidence, including fingerprints and audio recordings, helped the police identify the suspects. The police said the investigation was scientific, time-bound, and relied on multiple eyewitness statements, leading to the case being cracked within 54 hours.
Lokesh Jagalaser, DCP (South), stated, “The chargesheet has been filed today. The investigation was conducted methodically, including the collection of audio recordings, fingerprints, eyewitness statements, forensic evidence, and other technical material. The probe was completed within the prescribed timeframe, and the final report has now been submitted to the court.”
The police revealed that the gang, posing as RBI officials, intercepted the cash van of CMS Info Systems and fled with Rs 7.11 crore, which was meant to be deposited in ATMs.
Annappa Naik, a constable at the Govindapura police station; J Xavier, a former employee of the cash logistics firm; Gopal Prasad, a fleet manager of the logistics firm, were among the first to be arrested in the case.
The investigation team compiled over 100 pieces of evidence, including eyewitness statements, technical evidence, and forensic proof such as fingerprints linking the accused to the crime.
