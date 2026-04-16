Bengaluru police bust massive drug supply network; 10 held, narcotics worth Rs 23 crore seized

In a major anti-narcotics operation across the city in recent months, the Bengaluru police busted what officials describe as an inter-linked drug supply network operating across multiple jurisdictions, arresting 10 people and seizing narcotics worth Rs 23.63 crore, the police said Thursday.

The coordinated raids, carried out over the past few weeks, spanned several police limits, including Yelahanka New Town, DJ Halli, Banaswadi, Koramangala, Bommanahalli, and Pulakeshinagar. The action was launched based on specific intelligence inputs indicating the movement and sale of banned narcotic substances across different parts of the city.

The police said the arrested include three foreign nationals, two of whom are women, along with two local residents and five individuals from other states, pointing to a multi-layered, geographically dispersed network.