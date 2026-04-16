Bengaluru police bust massive drug supply network; 10 held, narcotics worth Rs 23 crore seized

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In a major anti-narcotics operation across the city in recent months, the Bengaluru police busted what officials describe as an inter-linked drug supply network operating across multiple jurisdictions, arresting 10 people and seizing narcotics worth Rs 23.63 crore, the police said Thursday.
The coordinated raids, carried out over the past few weeks, spanned several police limits, including Yelahanka New Town, DJ Halli, Banaswadi, Koramangala, Bommanahalli, and Pulakeshinagar. The action was launched based on specific intelligence inputs indicating the movement and sale of banned narcotic substances across different parts of the city.
The police said the arrested include three foreign nationals, two of whom are women, along with two local residents and five individuals from other states, pointing to a multi-layered, geographically dispersed network.
During the operations, the police recovered 5.919 kg of MDMA crystals, 1.151 kg of cocaine, 21 kg of Ganja, and 19 grams of ecstasy pills. A two-wheeler allegedly used for transportation and distribution was also seized.
Investigators believe the network operated through a supply chain involving foreign, interstate and local sources, with drugs being procured at lower prices and sold in Bengaluru at steep mark-ups. Officers said young consumers, including students, were among those being targeted.
A senior police officer said the probe began after inputs indicated the presence of a coordinated distribution system operating through multiple nodes in the city rather than isolated peddling cases. “We are working to identify the wider network and trace backward linkages to interstate and international suppliers,” the officer said.
Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, speaking at a press conference Thursday, said the crackdown will continue with a focus on dismantling the entire supply chain. “All jurisdictional police have been directed to pursue cases to their source and ensure the network is broken at every level,” he said.
All the accused have been produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway to trace the remaining links in the network.
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