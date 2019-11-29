Bengaluru police bust international drug racket, seize contraband worth over Rs 1 crore

According to Bengaluru police, drugs were transported to the city from Canada with the help of the Dark Web. According to Bengaluru police, drugs were transported to the city from Canada with the help of the Dark Web.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) wing of the Bengaluru City Police Friday busted an international drug mafia after a parent of a drug-addict tipped off the cops.

A total of 2.65 kg of drugs, 14 packets of Marijuana hidden in milk powder boxes, weed-flavoured cigarettes, and 12 chocolate packets were recovered during the raid apart from Rs 1 lakh in cash, the police said.

#Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) busts international drug mafia. Recovers chocolate, cola and strawberry-laced Amphetamine (meth) from an apartment in the city allegedly supplied from Canada. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/pwEfW2BcxI — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) November 29, 2019

Confirming this, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said, “The CCB busted an international drug mafia on the basis of information provided by a parent of a drug-addict in the city. A raid was conducted in an apartment of a person named Atif Salim, hailing from Kolkata.” He added that another person, Rohit Das, was also arrested by the police.

The police also recovered chocolate, cola and strawberry-laced Amphetamine from an apartment rented by the suspect in the city.

Rao added that the racket used “dark web to smuggle narcotics from Canada, using Amazon’s courier services.” He further said that the police have sought assistance from central agencies to identify how these drugs slipped through customs.

According to the police, preliminary investigation indicated that each gram of the recovered drugs was sold at Rs 6,000. “The drugs alone, recovered during the raid is worth Rs 1.59 crore,” the police explained.

According to Joint Commissioner (Crime) Sandip Patil, the accused used to sell marijuana to school and college students after they were lured with drug-laced sweets.

“CCB unearth intl drug cartel..seize 1 cr worth drugs..supplied from Canada..operated on DARK WEB..accused first lures children with Drugs laced chocolates, mints..when they get addicted, then sell marijuana at v high rates..,” he wrote on Twitter.

@CPBlr CCB unearth intl drug cartel..seize 1 cr worth drugs..supplied from Canada..operated on DARK WEB..accused first lures children with Drugs laced chocolates, mints..when they get addicted, then sell marijuana at v high rates..#saynotodrugs pic.twitter.com/iRwnheYQDq — Sandeep Patil IPS (@ips_patil) November 29, 2019

An FIR has been filed at Sadduguntepalya police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act and the investigation is underway.

