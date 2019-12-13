Bengaluru police bust international drug racket, 3 arrested for growing weed in apartment

According to police, found one of the accused was growing weed in pots in an apartment. Express Photo According to police, found one of the accused was growing weed in pots in an apartment. Express Photo

The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) Police Friday busted an international drug mafia and arrested three people, who were using the dark web to smuggle narcotics from The Netherlands.

The accused – identified as Amathya (23), Mangal Mukhya (30), both natives of Bihar, and Adhitya Kumar (21) resident of Banashankari in Bengaluru – were arrested. The police discovered that one of the accused was growing weed in pots in an apartment.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Joint Commissioner (Crime) Sandip Patil said, “Amathya one of the accused who is pursuing BBM in Bengaluru was smuggling narcotics from Netherland through dark web and he was selling it locally. Acting on a tip-off, we raided the apartment in Mysore road Kengeri.”

“Amathya and two other accused have smuggled seeds of weed plants through dark web and they were growing plants inside the apartment. They were using special kinds of lighting to grow these plants inside the flat,” he added.

A total of 225 Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) strips, two kgs of ganja, pots of weed plants, computer, three mobile phones, LED lights and stands used for special lighting and Rs 10,200 cash were recovered by the police during the raid. “The drugs alone, recovered during the raid is worth Rs 20 lakhs,” the police explained.

On November 29, the CCB police had busted an international drug mafia after a parent of a drug-addict tipped off the cops. This racket too used dark web to smuggle narcotics from Canada, using Amazon’s courier services.

