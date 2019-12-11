Bengaluru police bust fake degree, marksheet scam; one arrested

In the raid, police have seized fake marksheets, degree certificates and rubber stamps of various universities. (Express Photo) In the raid, police have seized fake marksheets, degree certificates and rubber stamps of various universities. (Express Photo)

The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) has unearthed a major fake marksheet and degree scam, where students were being given fake degrees of around 20 open universities for Rs 10-15 lakh.

The accused, identified as G Srinivas Reddy, who runs VSS Institute of Educational Research and Charitable Trust in Mahalaxmipuram, North Bengaluru, was arrested by the CCB on Tuesday night. Police also raided the institute and seized fake marksheets and other documents.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, CCB Chief and Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Sandeep Patil, said, “The candidates were given marksheets of various open universities in India. They were told these were original certificates. The accused would conduct exams in his institute and give the candidates a fake degree.”

“Fake degrees of Bcom, BA, Mpharma, MBA, MTech, etc. of open universities operating in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh were given for Rs10-15 lakh to candidates. Further investigation is going on,” he added.

The accused, identified as G Srinivas Reddy, runs VSS Institute of Educational Research and Charitable Trust in Mahalaxmipuram, North Bengaluru. (Express Photo) The accused, identified as G Srinivas Reddy, runs VSS Institute of Educational Research and Charitable Trust in Mahalaxmipuram, North Bengaluru. (Express Photo)

According to the police, the fake degrees of Delhi Academic Council for Higher Education, Manav Bharati University, Solan Himachal Pradesh, National Institute of Open Schooling, Noida, Dr. C.V Raman University Bilaspur, Willian Carey University, Shilong, Meghalaya, Eiilm University, Sikkim, Calorx teachers University, Gujarat, Venkateswara University, Tirupathi, etc were being given.

In the raid, police have seized fake marksheets, degree certificates, rubber stamps of various universities and computers. The accused has been arrested and various cases have been registered against him in Mahalakshmipuram police station.

