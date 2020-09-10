Bengaluru police bust drug racket, 1,350 kg of cannabis seized

The Seshadripuram police arrested four accused.

The Bengaluru police Thursday arrested four drug peddlers and seized 1350 kg of cannabis from a farmhouse in Kalaburagi district, North Karnataka.

According to the police, the cannabis was packed in plastic bags and buried underground within the farmhouse. The storage of cannabis came to light after the Bengaluru police arrested an auto-rickshaw driver, who was allegedly selling cannabis to college students in the Seshadripuram area in the city.

The investigation led to a goat farm in Kalaburagi district where huge amounts of marijuana was found stored underground. The Seshadripuram police arrested four accused identified Jnanashekhar(37), Siddunatha Lavate (22), Chandrakant (34) and Naganath (39).

#JUSTIN: #Bengaluru police have arrested four drug peddlers and seized 13 quintal(1300 kg) of ganja from a farmhouse in #Kalaburagi district, North #Karnataka. According to police, the ganja was packed in plastic bags and buried underground within the farmhouse. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/ASVluPKkmI — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) September 10, 2020

Jnanashekhar, the auto driver arrested by the police on August 30, told police that he received drugs from Siddunath Lavate. Police arrested Lavate in Madanayakanahalli where police also seized 200 grams of cannabis from him. After inquiry Lavate told police that he received cannabis from Kalaburagi.

Based on the information, police arrested Naganath and Chandrakanth, after enquiring them the police reached to Lattu Nayak Tanda, in Kalaburagi district, where goat farm is situated which is also owned by Chandrakanth.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Anuchet said, “after we enquired Chandrakant he directed us to a spot in his farm. We dug out the mud and found a wooden trapdoor and when opened it, found a huge underground storage room where 1,350 kg of cannabis wrapped in boxes were kept.”

According to police, Chandrakanth had allegedly brought the cannabis which is grown in Odisha and brought it from Telangana in a vegetable lorry and hidden it in the underground of his farmhouse.

All four accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, Seshadripuram police said. On Thursday, Bengaluru city police Commissioner Kamal Pant gave rewards Rs 2 lakh to police officials involved in the case.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.