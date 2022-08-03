Bengaluru police bust drug door delivery racket, seize drugs worth Rs 2 crore

The Bengaluru police have arrested a gang of peddlers who procured drugs on the darknet and dispatched them to buyers to their homes through courier services, said officials Tuesday.

The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch announced the seizure of MDMA crystals, MDMA Ecstasy pills, LSD spots, cocaine, and hashish valued at over Rs 2 crore following the arrest of five people from Delhi and Bihar who were operating the racket out of paying guest (PG) facilities in the city.

According to officials, Vishal Kumar, Sagar Mehta, Bimanshu Thakur, Mahabali Singh, and Sukjit Singh have been identified as those operating the racket for the door delivery of drugs in metro cities. A key accused is still wanted and the police are looking for the suspect, said officials.

The gang allegedly procured drugs on the darknet by contacting dealers using messaging apps like Wickr Me and by making crypto-currency payments. It recruited unemployed youth by putting out advertisements on platforms on the internet and sold drugs in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru, the CCB alleged.

The recruited people were put up in PG facilities and the drugs procured by the gang on the darknet were sent to them through the postal or courier services, they added. The recruited agents were allegedly paid a salary of Rs 50,000 per month for operating the racket.

From the PGs, the drugs were sent by agents through local courier services to customers’ doorsteps, who placed orders via messaging platforms and made payments through online payment services. The drugs were sent by disguising the packages with labels like a birthday gift and medical emergency kit, the police have alleged.

Following the arrest of five people operating the racket, the CCB has frozen five bank accounts receiving the proceeds of the drug racket.

The gang has allegedly been active for over 10 months in the drug racket and was put together by the missing operative.