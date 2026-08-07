Right-wing leader booked over ‘cancelled’ Kunal Kamra Bengaluru show claims

Mohan Gowda claimed the police assured the organisations that appropriate action would be taken against the organisers and Kunal Kamra and that the show would be cancelled.

The Bengaluru police on Tuesday registered a suo motu case against the chief of a right-wing outfit for allegedly spreading false and misleading information on social media about comedian Kunal Kamra’s scheduled performance in the city.

According to the complaint, Mohan Gowda, president of the Hindu Rashtra Samanvaya Samithi, uploaded a video on X on August 1 claiming that Kamra’s comedy show at URU Brewpark in Whitefield had been cancelled and shifted to The Underground Comedy Club in Koramangala following objections from Hindu organisations. Kamra will perform from August 3 to 6.

In the video, Gowda allegedly said members of the Hindu Rashtra Samanvaya Samithi and allied organisations had submitted a representation seeking cancellation of the event, alleging that Kamra’s previous performances had hurt Hindu religious sentiments.