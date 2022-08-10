Bengaluru police book right-wing activist for comments on Idgah Maidan dispute

The Bengaluru police have registered a suo motu complaint against an activist of a relatively unknown right-wing group for promoting enmity between religious groups and hurting religious sentiments by threatening to demolish a prayer wall constructed at the disputed Idgah Maidan in the city’s Chamarajpet area, said officials Wednesday.

The Bengaluru police have registered the case against S Bhaskaran, the president of the Vishwa Sanatana Parishat, following comments made by him regarding the Idgah Maidan dispute after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) recently ruled that the ground is a property of the state government and not the Wakf board.

The Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet, which is essentially a playground used for prayers on special occasions by Muslims in the area, has been at the centre of a controversy in recent weeks with right-wing groups seeking to hoist the national flag on the ground on Independence Day. Local Muslims have said they would also like to hoist the national flag on the ground on August 15.

The ownership of the property has been in dispute with the Wakf Board claiming ownership and the BBMP claiming that it is revenue land. On August 6, the BBMP issued an order stating the Idgah Maidan remained a property of the state and that it would take decisions on its usage by the public.

Following the BBMP order, Bhaskaran called for the demolition of a prayer wall constructed on the ground and said that activists would bring it down on the lines of the Babri Masjid if the state failed to carry out the action.

Based on the statements made by Bhaskaran, the Chamarajpet police registered a case of promoting enmity between groups and hurting religious sentiments against him on Tuesday.