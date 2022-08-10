scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Bengaluru police book right-wing activist for comments on Idgah Maidan dispute

The Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet has been at the centre of a controversy in recent weeks with right-wing groups seeking to hoist the national flag on the ground on Independence Day.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
August 10, 2022 1:59:37 pm
Bengaluru police book right-wing activist for comments on Idgah Maidan disputeLocal Muslims have said they would also like to hoist the national flag on the ground on August 15. (PTI File)

The Bengaluru police have registered a suo motu complaint against an activist of a relatively unknown right-wing group for promoting enmity between religious groups and hurting religious sentiments by threatening to demolish a prayer wall constructed at the disputed Idgah Maidan in the city’s Chamarajpet area, said officials Wednesday.

The Bengaluru police have registered the case against S Bhaskaran, the president of the Vishwa Sanatana Parishat, following comments made by him regarding the Idgah Maidan dispute after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) recently ruled that the ground is a property of the state government and not the Wakf board.

The Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet, which is essentially a playground used for prayers on special occasions by Muslims in the area, has been at the centre of a controversy in recent weeks with right-wing groups seeking to hoist the national flag on the ground on Independence Day. Local Muslims have said they would also like to hoist the national flag on the ground on August 15.

The ownership of the property has been in dispute with the Wakf Board claiming ownership and the BBMP claiming that it is revenue land. On August 6, the BBMP issued an order stating the Idgah Maidan remained a property of the state and that it would take decisions on its usage by the public.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’Premium
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’

Following the BBMP order, Bhaskaran called for the demolition of a prayer wall constructed on the ground and said that activists would bring it down on the lines of the Babri Masjid if the state failed to carry out the action.

More from Bangalore

Based on the statements made by Bhaskaran, the Chamarajpet police registered a case of promoting enmity between groups and hurting religious sentiments against him on Tuesday.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 01:59:37 pm

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Shrikant Tyagi held, got ‘vidhayak’ sticker through S P Maurya: Police

5

Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015

Featured Stories

Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
Explained: Why airlines have been asked to share international passenger ...
Explained: Why airlines have been asked to share international passenger ...
Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 pe...
Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 pe...
Only Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi likely to take oath today; cabinet expansion ...
Only Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi likely to take oath today; cabinet expansion ...
Independence Yatra off to tepid start in UP, Congress men ask, 'Where is ...
Independence Yatra off to tepid start in UP, Congress men ask, 'Where is ...
Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China
Explained

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air
Pakistan

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?
Delhi Confidential

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?

Premium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
The City in Cinema

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

How to choose a healthy cooking oil? And how much should you consume daily?

How to choose a healthy cooking oil? And how much should you consume daily?

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement