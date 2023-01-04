scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

After student stabbed to death inside campus, Bengaluru police book Presidency University College authorities

Layasmitha, a first-year BTech student of Presidency University College, was stabbed multiple times by her distant relative Pawan Kalyan on the college campus Monday afternoon

Karnataka Police booked authorities at Presidency University College in Bengaluru for not providing security to students.
A day after the murder of a 19-year-old girl on the college campus, the Karnataka Police Tuesday booked authorities at Presidency University College in Bengaluru for not providing security to students.

Layasmitha, a first-year BTech student of Presidency University College, was stabbed multiple times by her distant relative Pawan Kalyan on the college campus Monday afternoon. Kalyan who stabbed himself later is being treated at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru.

A case was registered after Layasmitha’s mother Rajeshwari filed a complaint with the police. An officer from Rajanukunte police station said a case has been registered against Presidency University College as well for allowing outsiders into the college and also for not providing security to the students.

According to police sources, Kalyan stabbed Layasmitha for allegedly rejecting his proposal. The police said Kalyan later stabbed himself in his chest and sustained serious injuries.

“He is out of danger as the stab injury was not deep. He is responding to the treatment but we will have to wait till he recovers. Though his condition continues to be critical, the doctors said that he is recovering. We will arrest him once he recovers,” said a police officer.

A resident of the Mulbagal taluk of the Kolar district, 97 km away from Bengaluru, Layasmitha had enrolled for the BTech course a month ago. She was living in a paying guest facility near her college.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 12:00 IST
