Bengaluru police book 40 cases, fine 295 for public smoking

The Bengaluru police recently conducted a special drive against public smoking, registering 40 cases and imposing fines on 295 people.

The operation spanned 13 police station limits in the North Division, running from the evening of March 6 through the morning of March 7.

Officials stated that cases were booked against individuals found smoking in prohibited public places, and fines were imposed according to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) provisions. The police also inspected commercial establishments for illegal advertisements promoting cigarettes and other tobacco products.

They said the special drive was part of an ongoing effort to raise awareness about public health regulations and reduce tobacco use in public spaces.