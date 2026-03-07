Bengaluru police book 40 cases, fine 295 for public smoking

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bengaluru police recently conducted a special drive against public smoking, registering 40 cases and imposing fines on 295 people.
The operation spanned 13 police station limits in the North Division, running from the evening of March 6 through the morning of March 7.
Officials stated that cases were booked against individuals found smoking in prohibited public places, and fines were imposed according to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) provisions. The police also inspected commercial establishments for illegal advertisements promoting cigarettes and other tobacco products.
They said the special drive was part of an ongoing effort to raise awareness about public health regulations and reduce tobacco use in public spaces.
“The drive was conducted to ensure compliance with anti-tobacco regulations and to discourage smoking in public places. Similar enforcement operations will continue in the coming days,” a police officer said.
The special drive was led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Division) B S Nemagowda. Assistant Commissioners of Police from three sub-divisions, and inspectors from the 13 police stations, among others, took part in the operation.
